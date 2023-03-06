“Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman has been added to the reimagined “Zorro” series in development at Disney Branded Television as a writer, showrunner and executive producer, Disney+ confirmed to TheWrap.

Cogman will join the revival series, which captures the humor of the original 1950s “Zorro” show through contemporary characters and a modern telenovela style, which will be led by Wilmer Valderrama. In addition to starring as Don Diego de la Vega – and his alter ego Zorro — Valderrama will also executive produce the series alongside Cogman and additional executive producers Gary Marsh and John Gertz.

Following up on the original “Zorro” TV series, which ran from 1957-1959, the series will tackle the classic tale as de la Vega defends the poor and fights against military tyrants followed de la Vega as he defended the poor and fought against military tyrants while riding his black stallion, Tornado in a period piece set in Pueblo de Los Angeles.

The official logline is as follows: “When tragedy strikes his family, privileged caballero Diego de la Vega returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles and discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero. ‘Zorro’ is a bold reimagining of Disney’s classic series for a modern audience; an epic adventure rooted in California’s rich and diverse history, bursting with humor, sinister intrigue, romantic entanglements, and swashbuckling thrills.”

In addition to serving as co-executive producer and writer on “Game of Thrones” for eight season, Cogman was a consulting producer for Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 1.

Marsh, Disney Branded Television’s outgoing president, will executive produce under his production banner at Disney General Entertainment while Gertz executive producers for Zorro Productions.

Cogman is repped by UTA, 360 and Hansen/Jacobsen.

Deadline first reported the news.