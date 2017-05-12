‘Once Upon a Time’ Cast Shakeup: Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, Emilie de Ravin Exiting

Jennifer Morrison previously announced she’s also leaving the ABC drama at the end of Season 6

| May 12, 2017 @ 12:49 PM

ABC

‘Once Upon a Time’ has been renewed at ABC for Season 7, but much of its core cast won’t be part of it.

Original stars Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White and Mary Margaret), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming and David Nolan), Jared Gilmore (Henry) and Emilie de Ravin (Belle and Lacey) are all exiting at the end of Season 6. The finale airs on Sunday.

Jennifer Morrison (Emma) announced on Monday that she is also leaving at the end of the season. Rebecca Mader (Wicked Witch of the West and Zelena) posted on social media on Thursday that she is departing as well.

Lana Parrilla (Regina and Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle (Gold and Rumplestiltskin) and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook) are all returning for Season 7.

Co-creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz praised the exiting cast members in a statement released on Friday. “Words can’t do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to ‘Once Upon a Time’ … but we’ll try … never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters.”

The statement continues, “We can’t thank them enough for the hard work, dedication and passion they delivered day in and day out. Without them, there would be no ‘Once Upon a Time.’ As ‘Once’ continues, this group will always be the beating heart of the show. And even though we won’t be with them every week, in a show about magic and hope, we fervently believe it won’t be the last we see of them.”

