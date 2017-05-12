‘Once Upon a Time’ Cast Shakeup: Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, Emilie de Ravin Exiting

Original stars Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White and Mary Margaret), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming and David Nolan), Jared Gilmore (Henry) and Emilie de Ravin (Belle and Lacey) are all exiting at the end of Season 6. The finale airs on Sunday.
Lana Parrilla (Regina and Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle (Gold and Rumplestiltskin) and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook) are all returning for Season 7.
Co-creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz praised the exiting cast members in a statement released on Friday. “Words can’t do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to ‘Once Upon a Time’ … but we’ll try … never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters.”
The statement continues, “We can’t thank them enough for the hard work, dedication and passion they delivered day in and day out. Without them, there would be no ‘Once Upon a Time.’ As ‘Once’ continues, this group will always be the beating heart of the show. And even though we won’t be with them every week, in a show about magic and hope, we fervently believe it won’t be the last we see of them.”
RENEWED: Grey's Anatomy (ABC) The seminal Shondaland drama will return in the fall for Season 14.
RENEWED: Speechless (ABC) The 20th Century Fox Television-produced comedy starring Minnie Driver will be picked up for Season 2.
RENEWED: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) The family comedy starring Constance Wu and Randall Park will come back for a fourth season.
RENEWED: Modern Family (ABC) The hit comedy was renewed for two more seasons -- all the way through the 2018-19 season.
RENEWED: Black-ish (ABC) The hit Emmy Award-winning sitcom is coming back for Season 4.
RENEWED: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC) Viola Davis will return for more murder and mayhem in Season 4 of the Shondaland drama in the fall.
RENEWED: The Middle (ABC) The family sitcom got an early renewal for Season 9 in January.
RENEWED: Scandal (ABC) Kerry Washington will handle more Washington intrigue when the political nighttime soap returns for a seventh and final season.
CANCELED: Time After Time (ABC) ABC's time-travel drama following fictional versions of H.G. Wells and Jack the Ripper was pulled from the schedule after five episodes.
RENEWED: Designated Survivor (ABC) Kiefer Sutherland's freshman standout has been picked up for a Season 2.
RENEWED: American Housewife (ABC) This sitcom about a suburban housewife was able to stand out for a second season.
RENEWED: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) Marvel's first cinematic universe TV outing is coming back for season 5.
RENEWED: Once Upon a Time (ABC) Despite its lead, Jennifer Morrison, exiting at the end of the current season, the show will be back for Season 7.
CANCELED: American Crime (ABC) This show made it three seasons and won two Emmys (so far) but ratings couldn't keep it on the air.
CANCELED: The Real O'Neals (ABC) The sitcom about a close-knit Catholic family and its many secrets was canceled after two seasons.
CANCELED: The Catch (ABC) The Shondaland drama about a high-stakes game of cat and mouse won't go on forever. It was canceled after two seasons.
CANCELED: Dr. Ken (ABC) This sitcom starring Ken Jeong lasted just two seasons.
CANCELED: Secrets & Lies (ABC) The network couldn't solve the mystery of how to keep this show on the air for more than two seasons.
CANCELED: Imaginary Mary (ABC) The live-action/CGI comedy barely made it one season.
CANCELED: Last Man Standing (ABC) The Tim Allen sitcom ran six seasons before getting the ax.
RENEWED: The Big Bang Theory (CBS) The hit multi-camera comedy was renewed for two more seasons, securing its place on the network through the 2019.
RENEWED: Blue Bloods (CBS) Long-running police drama was picked up for Season 8 in March.
RENEWED: Bull (CBS) Michael Weatherly's TV follow-up to "NCIS" has been renewed for a second season.
RENEWED: Criminal Minds (CBS) "Criminal Minds" will return for a 13th season despite star Thomas Gibson's departure early last fall.
RENEWED: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) Reliable Friday night drama has been picked up for Season 8.
RENEWED: Kevin Can Wait (CBS) Kevin James comedy was one of 18 CBS shows renewed in March.
RENEWED: Life in Pieces (CBS) Family comedy led by Dianne Wiest and James Brolin has been renewed for a third season.
RENEWED: MacGyver (CBS) CBS' reboot of the classic TV series was one of two freshman dramas given an early renewal at the network in March.
RENEWED: Madam Secretary (CBS) Tea Leoni's political drama has been renewed for Season 4.
RENEWED: Man With a Plan (CBS) Matt LeBlanc comedy was one of 18 series renewed by CBS in March.
RENEWED: Mom (CBS) Emmy-winning comedy starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris has been renewed for a fifth season.
RENEWED: NCIS (CBS) The military procedural was renewed for two seasons in 2016, and will premiere Season 15 this fall.
RENEWED: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) All three iterations of "NCIS" have been renewed for additional seasons at CBS.
RENEWED: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) All three iterations of "NCIS" return in the fall.
RENEWED: Scorpion (CBS) Katharine McPhee-led drama has been renewed for Season 4 at CBS.
RENEWED: Superior Donuts (CBS) The Jermaine Fowler comedy was one of 18 shows renewed by CBS in March.
CANCELED: 2 Broke Girls (CBS) Despite six seasons on the air, CBS opted out of renewing this sitcom.
CANCELED: Doubt (CBS) Katherine Heigl's legal drama was pulled from the schedule after only two episodes.
RENEWED: Bob's Burgers (Fox) The animated Belcher family were renewed for two more seasons in 2015, with Season 8 set to premiere in the fall of 2017.
RENEWED: Empire (Fox) The hip-hop drama was given an early Season 4 renewal in January, surprising absolutely no one.
RENEWED: Lethal Weapon (Fox) The buddy cop comedy was renewed for a second season in February.
RENEWED: Lucifer (Fox) The fan-favorite devil comic book adaptation will return for Season 3 in the fall.
RENEWED: The Mick (Fox) Kaitlyn Olsen's midseason comedy was renewed for Season 2 in February.
RENEWED: The Simpsons (Fox) The Simpsons aren't going anywhere, and has just been renewed for two more seasons, bringing it to a record-breaking 30 seasons.
RENEWED: Star (Fox) Lee Daniels' "Empire" follow-up will return for Season 2 in the 2017 season.
RENEWED: Gotham (Fox) The Batman prequel is getting a fourth season.
RENEWED: Last Man on Earth (Fox) The cast of this Will Forte-led sitcom survived the apocalypse and survived for a fourth season.
RENEWED: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox) Nobody messes with the Nine-Nine. This comedy was picked up for a fifth season.
RENEWED: The Exorcist (Fox) This adaptation of the iconic horror film will be back for Season 2.
CANCELED: Sleepy Hollow (Fox) The supernatural drama that (started off) as a take on the classic tale was canceled after four seasons.
CANCELED: Son of Zorn (Fox) The hybrid sitcom was canceled after one season due to production problems.
CANCELED: APB (Fox) The cop drama about a billionaire who gets control over a police department couldn't make it to season 2.
CANCELED: Rosewood (Fox) The police procedural starring Morris Chestnut wasn't rosy enough to make it past two seasons.
CANCELED: Bones (Fox) The long-running procedural ended after the current Season 12.
CANCELED: Pitch (Fox) Dan Fogelman's freshman sports drama starring Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar was canceled after one season.
RENEWED: The Good Place (NBC) Kristen Bell will return to the Good Place (or is it the Bad Place?) in Season 2, premiering in the fall.
RENEWED: The Blacklist (NBC) The NBC crime drama starring James Spader in an amazing suit is coming back for Season 5.
RENEWED: Great News (NBC) Great News for "Great News" since it's returning for a second season.
RENEWED: Blindspot (NBC) We'll learn more about Jane Doe's past in the third season of this crime drama.
RENEWED: Taken (NBC) Audiences were taken by this series, based on the popular film trilogy. It's coming back for Season 2.
RENEWED: Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med (NBC) Let's lump these three Dick Wolf shows together, since they've all been renewed for the 2017-2018 TV season.
RENEWED: Superstore (NBC) America Ferrera's sitcom got an early renewal for Season 3, which will premiere in the fall.
RENEWED: This Is Us (NBC) It's not a surprise the season's bona fide breakout hit got an early renewal, but the 2-season, 36-episode order certainly was. Yay, more Pearsons!
RENEWED: Law & Order: SVU (NBC) Olivia Benson and company will be around to battle rapists for a 19th season.
RENEWED: Timeless (NBC) After initially being canceled, the time-travel drama got picked up for a second season thanks to a rampant fan base as well as a USA Today poll.
CANCELED: Emerald City (NBC) The "Wizard of Oz" adaptation starring Vincent D'Onofrio was given the ax after one 10-episode season.
CANCELED: The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC) The "Blacklist" spinoff lasted for only eight episodes and one season before getting the axe.
CANCELED: Grimm (NBC) The dark fairy tale drama's current sixth season will be its last, as announced last August.
CANCELED: Powerless (NBC) The DC Comics comedy was pulled from the schedule in April with three episodes yet to air.
RENEWED: The 100 (The CW) The CW's hit sci-fi drama was renewed for a fifth season in March.
RENEWED: Arrow (The CW) The granddaddy of the Berlantiverse will return for Season 6 in the fall.
The CW
RENEWED: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) Rachel Bloom's Golden-Globe winning show "deserved" another season, according to network president Mark Pedowitz, and it got one. Season 3 premieres in the fall.
RENEWED: The Flash (The CW) Barry Allen will keep running really, really fast in a bid to protect Central City when Season 4 premieres in fall 2017.
RENEWED: Jane the Virgin (The CW) Jane may have lost Michael but she will persevere and deal with more telenovela drama in Season 4.
RENEWED: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) The cast of characters may change, but the time-traveling continues, in Season 3.
RENEWED: Riverdale (The CW) Greg Berlanti's spooky take on the classic Archie Comics was picked up for a second season in March.
RENEWED: Supergirl (The CW) Kara Zor-El made herself right at home on her new network after moving over from CBS, and is settling in for the long haul, or at least for Season 3.
The CW
RENEWED: Supernatural (The CW) Sam and Dean will continue to battle demons both inner and outer, for a mind-blowing Season 13.
RENEWED: iZombie (The CW) The quirky zombie series will live to feast for a fourth season.
RENEWED: The Originals (The CW) "The Vampire Diaries" was canceled this year, but its spinoff will make it to Season 5.
CANCELED: Reign (The CW) The story of Mary Queen of Scots will come to an end following the conclusion of the current fourth season of the historical drama.
CANCELED: The Vampire Diaries (The CW) After eight seasons, the supernatural creatures of Mystic Falls are saying goodbye, with a little help from former leading lady Nina Dobrev, who returns for the series finale.
CANCELED: Frequency (The CW) The Peyton List-Riley Smith drama was one of only two series to get canceled by the youth-driven network this season.
CANCELED: No Tomorrow (The CW) The Tori Anderson-led dramedy was canceled after one season.
