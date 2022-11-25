Horror fans looking for something new to stream this October are in luck, as we’ve got the rundown of where to stream 79 horror movies from 2022.

The slasher “X” and “The Black Phone” with Ethan Hawke — which are both set in the ’70s — are now on streaming, as is Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” and Rob Zombie’s take on classic ’60s sitcom “The Munsters.”

And you may have missed these foreign films: “The Innocents,” a Norwegian movie about children who misuse their supernatural powers; Austria’s “Luzifer,” which earned lead Franz Rogowski a Best Actor award at Fantastic Fest; Dutch folk horror film “Moloch;” “The Sadness,” an extreme body horror/zombie movie from Taiwan; “Saloum” from Senegal, which The Guardian called “slick gangster horror in wild west Africa;” and “Speak No Evil,” in which a get-together with a couple from Denmark and one from the Netherlands goes horribly wrong.

Get in the Halloween spirit with movies about witches, ghosts, zombies, vampires, demons and the scariest monsters of all: Other people.

Horror movies from 2022 that are now on streaming:

Barbarian (HBO Max)

Beast (Peacock)

The Black Phone (Peacock)

The Chalk Line (Netflix)

Choose or Die (Netflix)

Crimes of the Future (Criterion Channel)

Dark Glasses (Shudder)

Day Shift (Netflix)

Deadstream (Shudder)

Jamie Foxx in “Day Shift” (Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

Eradication (Tubi)

Father of Flies (Prime Video)

Firestarter (Peacock Premium)

Flux Gourmet (AMC+)

Fresh (Hulu)

Glorious (AMC+ on Amazon, Shudder)

Greywood’s Plot (Tubi)

Grimcutty (Hulu)

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

Hatching (Hulu)

Hellbender (AMC+ on Amazon, Shudder)

Hellhole (Netflix)

Hellraiser (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Hollow (Vudu)

Incantation (Netflix)

The Innocents (Shudder)

King Knight (Tubi)

Let the Wrong One In (Tubi, Plex, Freevee, Vudu, Roku Channel)

Luzifer (Mubi)

Mad God (Shudder)

Mandrake (Shudder)

Master (Prime Video)

Matriarch (Hulu)

Moloch (Shudder)

Monstrous (Showtime)

Morbius (Netflix)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix)

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Ends” (Universal Pictures)

The Munsters (Netflix)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video)

No Exit (Hulu)

Nope (Peacock)

Offseason (Shudder)

Old People (Netflix)

Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+)

Prey (Hulu)

Raven’s Hollow (Shudder)

Resurrection (AMC+ Amazon Channel, AMC+ Roku Premium Channel, Shudder Amazon Channel)

Revealer (Shudder)

Run Sweetheart Run (Prime Video)

The Sadness (Shudder, Roku Channel)

Saloum (AMC+, Shudder, AMC+ Amazon Channel, Shudder Amazon Channel)

Scream 2022 (Paramount+)

She Will (Shudder)

Sissy (AMC+ Amazon Channel, Shudder, Shudder Amazon Channel)

Smile (Paramount+)

So Cold the River (Hoopla)

Speak No Evil (AMC+, Shudder)

Studio 666 (Starz, Starz on Hulu)

Surrogate (Tubi)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

Take Back the Night (Tubi, Roku Channel)

Tethered (Tubi, Plex, Roku Channel)

The Twin (AMC+, Shudder)

The Live in the Gray (AMC+ Amazon Channel, Shudder, Shudder Amazon Channel, Night Flight Plus)

They/Them (Peacock)

Torn Hearts (Epix)

Umma (Netflix)

V/H/S/99 (AMC+)

Vengeance (Peacock Premium)

Watcher (Shudder)

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (HBO Max)

Werewolf by Night (Disney+)

What Josiah Saw (AMC+ on Amazon, Shudder, Roku Channel)

Who Invited Them (AMC+, Shudder)

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (Tubi)

X (Showtime)

The Yellow Wallpaper (Prime Video)

You Are Not My Mother (Hulu)

You Won’t Be Alone (Peacock)