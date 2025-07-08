‘Hacks’ and ‘The Pitt’ Win Top Honors From LGBTQ Critics at the 2025 Dorian TV Awards

“Hacks” Season 4 won big at the 2025 Dorian TV Awards, the 17th annual awards show from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. Altogether, the Max comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder won five awards, by far the most of any one series.

Those wins included Best TV Comedy, Best LGBTQ TV Show, Best Written TV Show, Best TV Performance — Comedy and Best Supporting TV Performance — Comedy. Smart and Einbinder took home the last two awards, respectively. This marked the third time GALECA named “Hacks” the Best TV Comedy. Einbinder’s win for Best Supporting TV Performance is the second time the comedian has won the honor. Additionally, Smart was named this year’s GALECA TV Icon, previous recipients of which include Jennifer Coolidge, Christine Baranski and Carol Burnett.

Though “Hacks” won the most awards this year, three shows this year — Max’s “The Pitt,” HBO and Max’s “Pee-wee as Himself” and Peacock’s “The Traitors” — all won two awards each.

On the network side, HBO and Max were the clear victors led by the five wins from “Hacks.” The premium cable giant and streamer won 11 awards this year, including wins for “The Pitt,” “Pee-wee as Himself,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Harley Quinn.” Netflix followed with three wins for “Adolescence,” “Squid Game” and “Elite.”

“This year’s Dorian TV winners prove once again that queer folks have an especially keen eye for stellar TV, using our culture’s lens to elevate the bold, brilliant and blissfully bonkers,” Diane Anderson-Minshall, GALECA’s executive director, said. “From ‘Hacks” dazzling domination to Ncuti Gatwa’s historic trailblazing, we’re proud to celebrate a wildly entertaining spectrum of talent and storytelling.”

“The Dorian Awards this year illustrate more than anything the depth and quality of TV right now, especially when it comes to shows by and for LGBTQ+ people. This year’s crop of winners made us laugh, inspired us and delivered some of the most intense and rewarding performances many of our members have ever seen,” Walt Hickey, GALECA’s president, said.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best TV Drama

“The Pitt” (Max)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Comedy

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Best LGBTQ TV Show

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Movie Or Miniseries

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

“Dying for Sex” (FX)

“The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

Best Written TV Show

“Hacks” (Max)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Pitt” (Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Best Unsung TV Show

“Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

“English Teacher” (FX)

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“Fantasmas” (HBO/Max)

“Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

Best Non-English Language TV Show

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Threesome” (ViaPlay)

“Elite” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO/Max)

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Netflix)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Best LGBTQ Non-English Language TV Show

“Elite” (Netflix)

“Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” (Hulu)

“The Boyfriend” (Netflix)

“The Secret of the River” (Netflix)

“When No One Sees Us” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Performance — Drama

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO/Max)

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Best Supporting TV Performance — Drama

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt” (HBO/Max)

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO/Max)

Genevieve O’Reilly, “Andor” (Disney+)

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Best TV Performance — Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Benito Skinner, “Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

Best Supporting TV Performance — Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Holmes, “Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Meg Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Musical Performance

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, “The Wizard of Oz” / “Wicked” medley, 97th Academy Awards (ABC)

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter” medley, Ravens vs. Texans Halftime Show (Netflix)

Doechii, “Catfish” / “Denial Is a River,” 67th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” etc., Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Fox)

Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series

“Pee Wee as Himself” (HBO/Max)

“Deaf President Now!” (Apple TV+)

“Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes” (Max)

“The Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” (NBC)

Best LGBTQ TV Documentary or Documentary Series

“Pee Wee as Himself” (HBO/Max)

“Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution” (PBS)

“Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara” (Hulu)

“Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” (Netflix)

“Queer Planet” (Peacock)

Best Current Affairs Show

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO/Max)

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“John Mulaney Presents: Everyone’s Live” (Netflix)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

Best Reality Show

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Best Genre TV Show

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Show

“Harley Quinn” (HBO/Max)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

The Simpsons” (Fox)

Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

Most Visually Striking TV Show

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Campiest TV Show

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

“Doctor Odyssey” (ABC)

“Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

“Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Wilde Wit Award

Cole Escola

Quinta Brunson

Alan Cumming

Hannah Einbinder

Nathan Fielder

GALECA TV Icon Award

Jean Smart

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

Alan Cumming

Sarah Michelle Gellar

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award