Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Bowen Yang to Present at 2025 Oscars

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang will be presenting at the 2025 Oscars, the Academy announced on Tuesday. They join last year’s acting winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone in handing out statuettes on March 2, when the 97th Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theatre Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

As previously announced, the show will see the return of the “Fab 5” format, where previous winners stand on stage and heap praise on each of this year’s nominees. In the past, the format has been used for the acting categories, but not this year, given the implosion of “Emilia Pérez” lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón’s campaign due to her history of bigoted tweets. Instead, five previous winners will assemble to highlight below-the-line talent.

The 97th Academy Awards executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan had also previously announced that Rob Paine will return as co-executive producer and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall will return as producers. The show’s production team includes director Hamish Hamilton, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, music director Michael Bearden, supervising choreographer Mandy Moore (not to be confused with the actress-singer) and lighting designers Robert Dickinson and Noah Mitz.

Writers for this year’s show include Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Conan O’Brien, Matt O’Brien, Agathe Panaretos and Mike Sweeney.

The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It also airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

More names of participating talent will be rolling out over the coming weeks.