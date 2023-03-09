“65,” out this week, stars Adam Driver as an ancient space explorer who crash lands on a primeval planet Earth. Of course, given that the story takes place 65 million years ago, Driver (and his pintsized companion, played by Ariana Greenblatt) aren’t alone. They are being stalked by fearsome reptilian predators, who don’t care about his spaceship or his fancy laser gun.

When TheWrap spoke to Driver and Greenblatt about “65,” we had to ask them what their favorite dinosaur movie was (besides “65” of course). You can watch the video above.

“Seeing ‘Jurassic Park’ in the theaters with my parents was a big moment,” Driver said, about Steven Spielberg’s cutting-edge, dinosaur-filled masterpiece (released back in 1993). Of course that original film, based on the bestselling novel by Michael Crichton, would inspire a whole franchise of films. The latest in the franchise (“Jurassic World: Dominion”) was released just last year.

“One-hundred percent, original ‘Jurassic Park’ will always be best,” Greenblatt said. “I would watch it all the time with my brother. It’s definitely a fond memory.” Another “Jurassic Park” super-fan in our midst.

Of course, when somebody sees “65,” written and directed by “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, it might become their favorite dinosaur movie. The movie opens on Friday everywhere.