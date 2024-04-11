Leave it to “9-1-1” to find the most unintentionally hilarious emergencies. In this week’s episode, a man loses control of his hand, and TheWrap has your exclusive first look at the wild moment.

By the time the Station 118 team arrives on the scene, a crowd has formed around this week’s victim, a man who keeps smacking himself in the face. “Sir, you don’t have to hurt yourself,” Bobby (Peter Krause) says.

“You think I want to hurt myself! It’s my hand. It has a mind of its own!” the man shouts back.

Leave it to Hen (Aisha Hinds) to diagnose the real problem at play: alien hand syndrome. Despite Buck’s (Oliver Stark) protests, it’s a condition that’s very real and potentially deadly.

“It’s a really rare neurological condition that causes a person’s limbs to act out seemingly of their own will. And it usually indicates urgent brain danger,” Hen says.

Knowing that they need to get this man to a hospital stat, the team snaps into action. But restraining the errant hand is a task easier said then done. As they try to help the man, his hand lashes out at Bobby, strangles Buck and grabs Eddie (Ryan Guzman) by the, er, firehose. Watch the full clip above.

The fifth episode in Season 7, “You Don’t Know Me” will see Hen and Karen (Tracie Thoms) welcoming a new addition to their family. Meanwhile, Eddie and his girlfriend Marisol (Edy Ganem) are forced to re-evaluate their relationship, and Buck navigates his new feelings toward Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.).

“9-1-1” seems as though it’s settled into its new home on ABC. Last May, Fox announced that it wasn’t moving forward with the disaster drama from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. Soon after its cancellation, ABC swept in to take the series. Season 7’s premiere brought in 10.1 million viewers in delayed viewing across ABC and Hulu, and the series has already been renewed for a Season 8.

“9-1-1” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the day after premiere on Hulu.