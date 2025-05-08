‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Adds LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to Cast

“9-1-1: Nashville” has added two more names to its cast: LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

TheWrap has confirmed that the two performers will star in the forthcoming ABC series alongside fellow cast members Chris O’Donnell (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) and Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy”). Representatives for 20th Television and ABC declined to comment.

“9-1-1: Nashville” is being set up to be the third entry in the growing “9-1-1” universe. It comes on the heels of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” the franchise’s Rob Lowe-led Texas spin-off, which ended after five seasons in early February. The franchise’s flagship series, “9-1-1,” is currently in the midst of airing its eighth season. After premiering on Fox in 2018, “9-1-1” moved to ABC in its seventh season. “9-1-1: Lone Star,” conversely, aired in its entirety on Fox.

“9-1-1: Nashville” comes from Rashad Raisani and “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear. The three are set to executive produce the new series alongside O’Donnell, “9-1-1” co-creator Brad Falchuk, Brad Buecker and “9-1-1” star Angela Bassett.

O’Donnell will lead the series as Captain Don Sharpe, an experienced firefighter and former rodeo rider who oversees the operations of a Nashville firehouse alongside his firefighter son. Capshaw will star opposite O’Donnell as his wife.

No details have been unveiled yet about Rimes and Williams-Paisley’s “9-1-1: Nashville” characters.

Audiences will likely know Rimes best for her music career, having produced hit songs like “Blue,” “How Do I Live” and “I Need You.” In addition to her singing and songwriting efforts, though, Rimes has occasionally ventured into film and television over the years — sometimes to play herself. Her past screen credits include “Days of Our Lives,” “Logan Lucky,” “Anger Management,” “Coyote Ugly” and “American Dreams.”

Williams-Paisley is best known for her breakout turn as Annie Banks in 1991’s “Father of the Bride” and her recurring role as Dana on “According to Jim.” She has also had roles in more recent films and TV shows like “The Flash,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” and “The Christmas Chronicles.” She has been married to Nashville-based country musician Brad Paisley since 2003.

“9-1-1: Nashville” is expected to premiere on ABC sometime during the 2025–26 TV season.