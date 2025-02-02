A24 Acquires Sundance Dramedy ‘Sorry, Baby’ for $8 Million

A24 has acquired the rights to “Sorry, Baby,” a darkly comedic drama written, directed by and starring Eva Victor that premiered at Sundance this past week. The deal is reported to be for $8 million.

The short logline for the film about a college professor trying to move forward with her life after being sexually assaulted reads: “Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least.” Naomi Ackie and Lucas Hedges also star in the film, with Barry Jenkins as producer.

“Sorry, Baby” is the third film from Sundance to get an acquisition in what has been a very sluggish market at Park City. The other deals that have been made so far have been for the body horror film “Together,” which was acquired by Neon for $10 million, and the drama “Train Dreams” starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, which was acquired by Netflix.

UTA Independent Film Group structured the financing and negotiated the deal for “Sorry, Baby” on behalf of the filmmakers. The deal was first reported by Deadline.