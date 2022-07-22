"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" (A24)

Why ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Is a Prime Example of A24’s Brand Strength | Charts

by | July 22, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Demand for the ”cool kid“ banner’s films is only growing, according to Parrot Analytics

Smushed in-between “Thor: Love and Thunder” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope” is an independent movie that’s generating a lot of noise for a small film about an even smaller character’s search for their family: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.” 

The latest film from beloved independent film studio A24 hails from Jenny Slate — the co-creator of the “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” short films and children’s book series — and director Dean Fleisher-Camp, and has grossed nearly $2 million in theaters with a very limited release. Now opening more widely, A24, which was recently valued at $2.5 billion, is trying to see if the studio has another potential hit on its hands. While no one’s expecting “Marcel” to reach the level of box office success that A24’s last mega hit, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” saw, its strong growth over the last few weeks has industry insiders pondering A24’s growing success. 

