A24 is partnering with Mack Publishing to bring the film distributor’s highly sought-after books about the movies they make to brick-and-mortar stores.

Beginning in September, A24’s numerous books on film and TV will be available – through Mack’s distribution network – in bookstores throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“Never before has a leading entertainment company and an art book publisher come together in an exclusive partnership of this nature,” Mack founder Michael Mack said in Tuesday’s announcement. “It speaks to the shared vision of independent production houses that prioritize artistic innovation and creative expression.”

A24 launched its publishing division back in 2019 and has since released a number of beloved collections diving deeper into the behind-the-scenes processes of their films. Their Screenplay Collection – including entries for Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” and Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” – has proven particularly popular.

Other published pieces include original concepts like Horror Caviar, 99 Movie Crosswords, Florida!, children’s books and more.

A24 has built an impressive library of over 150 films and TV that include “Uncut Gems,” “The Zone of Interest,” “Euphoria” and, more recently, “The Sympathizer” on HBO. Mack is an independent publisher that has grown to be an experimental space for authors across the spectrum.

The studio announced on Pi Day (March 14) that the latest addition to its published collection would be Darren Aronofsky’s 1998 debut “Pi.” The company will offer a restored version of the film along with a new book called “Pi: The Guerilla Diaries,” which will feature hundreds of never-before-seen photos and materials pulled from Aronofsky’s archives.