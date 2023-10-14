Tom Oyer, senior vice president of member relations and awards at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences told colleagues on Friday that he is stepping down after 16 years with the Academy.

“Tom has been an integral and valuable member of this team for many years,” the Academy shares in a statement. “While we are sad to see him go, his work lives on with numerous initiatives and efforts to make the Academy the best it can be. We wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Among his contributions, Oyer expanded preliminary voting for live action short film to the entire membership. Before that, only a small number of volunteers voted on the category. He also ushered in the the seven-day theatrical requirement for docs.

He began his career in the mailroom at the Academy in 2007 and went on to hold several positions, including awards coordinator, associate director and senior director. He was promoted to SVP in 2021.

With Oyer’s exit, four other staffers have been promoted within the organization: Angelica Cervantes, senior director, member and industry relations; Natalie Wade, senior director, member relations and awards administration; Josh Nallathambi, associate director, member and industry relations; and Michael Benedict, associate director, member relations and awards administration.

The Academy stated that these ” four incredible executives… will take us to new levels in servicing our members and our industry.”

This year also saw the exit of four Black executives, including DEI Executive VP Jeanell English and Shawn Finnie, Executive VP of Member Relations and Awards.

Their departures prompted Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang to send a letter to members affirming their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In July, the Film Academy tapped Tamika Etheart of the Paley Center Media to head up its New York office as director of Member Relations & Global Outreach. She succeeded Patrick Harrison, whose departure was announced in April after a long absence. He had been with the Academy since 2001.

Variety first reported the news about Oyer.