Director Francis Ford Coppola and star Adam Driver responded to a report that the set of “Megalopolis” has “descended into chaos,” each issuing strongly worded statements to refute that characterization.

“I love my cast, I love what I’m getting each day, I am on schedule and on budget, and that’s what is important to me,” Coppola told Deadline from the set of the new movie. Coppola’s representatives referred TheWrap to the Deadline interview when we reached out.

On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter published a piece about “Megalopolis,” Coppola’s longtime sci-fi passion project, into which he has sunk a considerable amount of his own money (he sold off some of his Northern California wineries). The report stated that the project is extremely over budget and in the midst of a creative crisis thanks to Coppola firing the visual effects department (as he had done on “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”) and parting ways with the production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott. Things have gotten so bad, according to THR that “it’s unclear whether the production can go forward as planned.”

And, to be fair, Coppola has a history of swapping out prominent figures both in front of and behind the camera during his long career. And the making of “Apocalypse Now” was so deeply unstable that a feature-length documentary was made about the behind-the-scenes insanity.

But the reports this time of a set run amok, according to Coppola, are untrue. Yes, he did fire the VFX department, but only because (he says) he shifting that part of production until after photography wraps and that Bradley Rubin (a veteran of “The Mandalorian” and “Westworld”) has been hired as the film’s new production designer. “It’s basically about managing costs,” Coppola told Deadline.

“I’ve never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast,” Coppola told the website. “I am so happy with the look and that we are so on schedule. These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, ha, ha, just wait and see. Because this is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great.”

Driver, who stars in the film alongside Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Dustin Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito and D.B. Sweeney, gave Deadline a similar story (we reached out to his representatives, who didn’t respond in time for publication):

“All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one! I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it. The environment that’s being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we’re on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it’s been one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with. I’m very proud to be making this movie with him, and them, and though I haven’t interviewed everyone, I can confidently say that that’s the general attitude on set.”

Driver too acknowledged that the VFX department was fired and the art department quit, but said that it doesn’t speak to larger problems within the production.

“Not all departments find cohesion on films and rather than suffer through and making decisions that leave a lasting impression on the film, people quit, get fired, or part ways. It’s unfortunate when it happens, but this production is not out of pocket in comparison to other productions; especially to the point that it merits an article about us descending into chaos. That characterization is inaccurate,” Driver told Deadline.

Driver continued: ““No one signed up for this movie expecting the process to be conventional. We were expecting the opposite in the pursuit of making something unique. The only madness I’ve observed is that more productions aren’t allowed to be as creatively wild and experimentally focused, precisely because someone else is paying for it. It’s an effort and risk by Francis that I feel should be applauded, not publicly mischaracterized as troubled.”

Coppola also told Deadline that the shoot is perfectly on time and will wrap in the spring. After that he has already mapped out how he wants the film to be distributed, with the goal of it going into theaters (both traditional and IMAX) worldwide at the same time. “That’s what my goal is,” Coppola told the website. You know, so we can all visit “Megalopolis” together.