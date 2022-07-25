Adam Fogelson to Exit STX and Named Vice Chair at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Lionsgate has named Adam Fogelson as its Vice Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, with the executive set to exit his role as chairman of STX Entertainment’s film group.

Fogelson will begin in his new role Sept. 1 and will report to Joe Drake, chair of the studio’s film group. He will oversee worldwide marketing and theatrical distribution and be part of the motion picture group’s leadership team involved in all aspects of planning and executing its content strategy.

Fogelson has been chairman of STX Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group for the last eight years. Prior to joining STX, he was chairman of Universal Pictures.

At STX, Fogelson oversaw titles such as “Hustlers,” “Greenland,” the “Bad Moms” franchise, “The Upside,” “The Gift,” “Molly’s Game” and “The Gentlemen.” STX recently separated itself from Eros International and became an independent studio, closing its deal with private investment firm The Najafi Companies; Fogelson joining Lionsgate comes as the studio had briefly explored a last minute acquisition of STX before the deal with Najafi finally closed.

STX still has a full slate of 15 films a year, with Robert Simonds serving as STX chairman and Noah Fogelson serving as CEO.

“Adam is one of our industry’s most experienced executives. As we launch new installments of the ‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Dirty Dancing’ and ‘John Wick’ franchises, as well as new IP, franchises and properties, we are looking forward to having his skills, experience and respected leadership,” Drake said in a statement. “His longstanding relationships with the industry’s most creative collaborators will prove invaluable as we focus on our upcoming slate.”

“I have immense respect and affection for Joe and the Lionsgate team, and I’m thrilled to be joining them. During conversations about how Lionsgate and STX could work more closely together, this opportunity presented itself and became an exciting next step for me,” Adam Fogelson said. “Throughout my career, helping to grow existing franchises, identify new ones, and find uniquely creative and profitable ways to bring films to market has been a huge focus. Everything about Lionsgate, both from a content and a cultural standpoint, make this a wonderful fit for me. I’m also incredibly proud of what STX has accomplished during these transformative eight years and I’m excited to see what Noah and Bob have in store.”

Lionsgate’s upcoming slate of films includes “Prey for the Devil,” “Jesus Revolution,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Prior to leading STX, Fogelson served as chairman of Universal Pictures from 2009 through October 2013. While at the company, he oversaw worldwide operations for the motion picture group, including its global theatrical, home entertainment, partnerships and licensing, finance, human resources and communications divisions. In 2012 and again in 2013, under his leadership, Universal celebrated its highest grossing years at the worldwide box office in the company’s over 100-year history at that time. He was behind releasing titles such as “Ted,” “The Purge,” “Pitch Perfect,” and several films in the “Despicable Me” and “Fast and Furious” franchise, and he also greenlit “Jurassic World,” “Neighbors,” “Fifty Shades of Grey” and others.

Fogelson joined Universal in 1998, beginning as vice President of Creative Advertising and rising to President of Marketing and Distribution in 2007. He graduated from Stanford University in 1989, earning a BA in Communication. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two daughters.

Deadline first reported the news.