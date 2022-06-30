Despite the avalanche of testimony, details and revelations already laid out in the House committee’s ongoing televised hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger promises that there is much more still to come.

While appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night, Rep. Kinzinger, one of just two Republicans on the committee alongside Rep. Liz Cheney, discussed what to expect from the upcoming hearings and what it means for Donald Trump and the United States.

“There’s going to be so much more information that comes out,” he told Colbert.

Kinzinger told a brief story about a friend whose father, a staunch Republican, has changed his opinion about Trump throughout the course of these hearings. Though he concedes it’s a small anecdote, the Congressman feels as if its representative of the changing political tides throughout the country brought on by these revelations and testimony.

“In a democracy, we need more than 50% of Americans to believe in democracy,” he said. “We’ve got that now. Republicans need to wake up. Look, you’re being lied to and taken advantage of. You can’t be that gullible. Let’s fight to defend our democracy.”

Kinzinger noted that the investigation will continue with a few more hearings and that the ultimate report released by the committee may call for an additional hearing or two. But he also left the door open for more hearings to be added as needed as additional information is discovered, such as video of the Oval Office submitted by a documentary filmmaker. Ultimately, he promises continued transparency as the committee’s investigation continues to unfurl.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you’re going to know the truth,” he said. “And when your kids go to school, someday they’re going to be taught the truth about January 6 because of the work this committee is doing.”