Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Are Guilty of Not Being Bold Ahead of ‘Trump Recession’ | Video 

Adam Schiff admitted on Sunday that Democrats weren’t bold enough when they had power after seeing just how much President Donald Trump has accomplished — albeit in the wrong direction — in just over two months’ time.

“I think we were guilty of not thinking big and not acting big. One thing that we see with the Trump administration is you could move the country far and fast if you had courage of your convictions, if you’re willing to be bold,” the senator told Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.” “Now, they’re being bold in a horribly dangerous, destructive direction, which is really hurting working families, but that’s no excuse for Democrats not being bold in our own ideas and pushing the country forward. We’re going to have to do that and there’s nothing that succeeds like winning.”

“We just won a big, important race in Wisconsin that is a real shot in the arm. The energy you’re seeing now manifest around the country in these mass demonstrations show that the Democratic Party is waking up. And I think Cory Booker did a lot to help Democrats in Washington, in particular, wake up and see these are not normal times,” he continued. “We’re not going to be able to fight what they’re doing in a normal fashion. But in addition to pushing back aggressively and hard — and hours in a row like Cory Booker — we’re going to have to be pushing hard on our own big ideas.”

And while the California politician attempted to find some silver lining, he also acknowledged just how quickly our country’s economy has tanked due to Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

“Unfortunately, he’s wrecking our economy. I think people have seen their retirement savings on fire and there he is out on the golf course. That may end up the most enduring image of the Trump presidency: that is the president out on the golf cart while people’s retirement is in flames,” Schiff said. “The Treasury secretary saying that people aren’t looking at where the retirement savings are; maybe he doesn’t have to. He’s got the wealth, he doesn’t have to. Maybe the president, with his wealth, doesn’t have to. But what I’m hearing from Californians is those who have just retired, those who are on the eve of retiring, they’re terrified of this.”

“And I hope and pray we stay out of recession. But if we head into a recession, it will be the Trump recession. He will completely own it. This is a completely self-destructive economic act that he’s engaged in,” he added. “It’s not just the tariffs. It’s also the freezing of funds, the firing of people, the alienation of our allies in California. I’m hearing from farmers who still haven’t recovered market share from the tariffs during the first Trump administration. I’m hearing from people in the tourist industry. You have people from other countries now who don’t want to come here, most particularly Canadians. I’m hearing from other small business people who are telling me that Canadians are saying, ‘Don’t send us any more of your products. In fact, we’re going to send you back what you’ve already sent us.’ It’s the whole range of Trump economic policies that are really hurting people.”

With that said, the senator also made sure to praise Gov. Gavin Newsom for attempting to separate California from the rest of America when it comes to international relations.

“I applaud the governor for doing this. And what’s more, I want to encourage people from other countries: if they’re considering cancelling their vacation plans to somewhere else, then come to California. We will welcome you in California,” Schiff offered. “I know I speak for a lot of my constituents who are desperately concerned about how we are alienating some of our closest friends and allies, picking unnecessary fights. That is going to be bad for business. Small business people, in particular, are really hurting right now. And anything we can do, anything the governor can do, anything I can do to improve the business climate, we’re going to do.”

“Meet the Press With Kristen Welker” airs Sundays on NBC.