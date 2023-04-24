Watch Adele and James Corden Get Emotional in Final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ from ‘Late Late Show’ Finale Special (Video)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” may be coming to an end, but it’s going out with a bang. Global superstar and series favorite Adele will be joining the late night host one final time as part of “The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special,” which will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ April 27.

The clip marks Adele’s second-ever “Carpool Karaoke” appearance following her viral guest spot in 2016. In the clip, Adele surprises James Corden at his home and offers to drive him to work. But once the two are in the car, this morning commute turns into a tearjerker as Adele reminisces about her past appearances on the show, their friendship, his failed pranks and even the song she wrote about an emotional conversation the two shared.

Adele’s first “Carpool Karaoke” was a huge success for “The Late Late Show,” so it only makes sense she would return for this series’ finale. According to CBS, the viral video of the in-the-car jam session amassed over 260 million views, making it the show’s most-watching YouTube clip of all time as well as one of the most popular late night clips of all time on YouTube. “The Late Late Show” segments account for five of the top 10 most-viewed late night clips of all time; “One Direction Carpool Karaoke” and “Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke” also make the list.

Adele is far from the only famous guest fans can expect for the very last episode of “The Late Late Show.” In addition to the singer-songwriter, Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone are all set to appear for the finale.

Corden first took over CBS’ “The Late Late Show” in 2015, replacing Craig Ferguson. Since he’s taken control of the late night staple, it’s been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for four consecutive years. It’s also won seven Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special – Pre-Recorded. But all of that history is coming to an end this month. Last year Corden announced he would be stepping away from the series. Multiple reports have indicated that the series will not be moving forward without Corden.

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” is currently available to watch weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on both CBS and Paramount+. Ahead of the series’ final broadcast on April 28, “The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” will celebrate Corden’s late night legacy alongside his famous friends.

Watch Adele’s appearance from “The Last Last Late Late Show” special above.