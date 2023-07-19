Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is touting new leadership, as CEO Shelli Taylor is stepping down while Michael Kustermann has been promoted to CEO. Kustermann moves from his position as President of the movie theater company. The decision was made by the Board of Directors, which includes Taylor (who will remain on the Alamo Drafthouse Board of Directors) and Executive Chairman Tim League. Taylor, who joined Drafthouse as its CEO in 2020 from Starbucks, has made the decision to retire.

The Alamo Drafthouse said in an official release that “under Kustermann’s leadership, the company will continue its path for growth and investment in its theaters, unparalleled moviegoing experience, and building out the best team in the exhibition industry.”

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema began life in 1997 as an energetically programmed little movie theater on Colorado Street in Austin, Texas. More theaters in Austin followed and by 2003, the first franchise location opened in Houston, Texas. By 2009 the first Alamo Drafthouse outside of Texas opened. In 2019 the one and only (so far) Los Angeles location opened.

Of course, in recent years the company has weathered hardships. In 2021 the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy; several locations (including Orlando, Florida) were canceled and they sold Mondo, their unit that sold collectibles, action figures and posters, to Funko (a move that proved disastrous for Mondo).

“I am humbled to become Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s next CEO, with reverence for all that we do, have done, and will do. I have the awesome privilege of now leading the best teammates in the business who make all the difference… they create an unrivaled guest experience, and we will continue to expand and innovate, creating amazing movie memories for our guests wherever we go,” Kustermann said in a statement. “I am confident that as this industry continues to build back, we will keep leading the way, just as we have proven we can with over 18 months of solid double digit growth vs the industry’s recovery. Movies exist to make an impact in our lives and theaters deliver that- period.”

Per the Drafthouse, Kustermann “has showcased his wealth of experience and passion for Alamo Drafthouse, the industry, and the world of film. His contributions have been significant, driving key initiatives such as team culture and development, the Silent Service menu ordering system, the Season Pass subscription plan, Rolling Roadshow, and new concept innovation.” He will continue to do this in his new role.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has bounced back in a big way following the pandemic, opening six theaters since the pandemic in new markets like Chicago, St. Louis, and Washington DC, with more on the way including the company’s first locations in Boston and Florida.