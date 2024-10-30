Amazon MGM Studios’ Pan-English Scripted Originals Head Rola Bauer Exits

Amazon’s head of Pan-English scripted originals Rola Bauer is exiting her role at the tech giant.

Bauer, who was elevated to the position in 2022 as part of a restructuring following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, previously served as MGM’s president of international TV.

An individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap that the decision was made by Bauer, who is looking to “return to her entrepreneurial roots” and pursue options outside the company. The separation was a mutual decision with Amazon and her official date of leave remains to be determined.

During her tenure over the past two years, the Pan-English division has produced six projects, including “Harlan Coben’s Lazarus” starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, “Haven” with Sophie Turner, “Quarter Life” with Riz Ahmed and “The Girlfriend” with Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke.

The Pan-English team will now be absorbed into the larger Amazon MGM Studios team and there will be continuity with them for the PE series and their respective launches on Prime Video.

Prior to Amazon, Bauer co-founded Tandem Productions in 1999. In 2015, StudioCanal took a 51% stake in the company and rebranded it to StudioCanal TV, where Bauer led original production, content acquisitions, international co-productions and distribution. She would leave the company in 2020 after the rest of the company was bought out by StudioCanal.