Amazon Shifts Day, Time, Venue for Upfront Return

Amazon is shifting the day, time and venue for its return to the 2025 Upfronts, with the tech giant set to hold its presentation for advertisers on Monday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET at The Beacon Theater in New York.

In its inaugural year, Prime Video held its 2024 presentation on May 14 at Pier 36. The company would end up securing over $1.8 billion in advertiser commitments following the event.

Amazon, which now has a monthly ad-supported audience of over 275 million in the U.S. alone, will use the event to woo ad buyers to its “vast entertainment universe,” which includes Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video, Twitch, Wondery, Fire TV Channels, IMDb, Amazon Live and Amazon Music. It also boasts a star-studded lineup of talent and developments from Amazon Ads.

“We’ve received positive feedback from agencies and brands leading to strong demand following our first upfront with Prime Video ads,” Alan Moss, global ad sales vice president, said on Monday. “Advertisers are leaning into our comprehensive offering of full-funnel advertising solutions. We’re connecting campaign tactics across awareness, consideration and conversion into a cohesive strategy to directly measure the contribution of each tactic and enable on-going business growth.”

The details were revealed as part of the 2025 Consumer and Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The move comes as Amazon plans to expand its Prime Video ad tier to new markets in 2025 following the offering’s launch last January — adding Brazil, India, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The ad-supported tier is already available in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., while U.S. subscribers can also switch to an ad-free experience for an additional monthly fee.

Prime Video costs $8.99 per month as a standalone app, and is also available to Prime members who pay the company $14.99 per month (or $139 per year) to get free shipping on products and other perks.