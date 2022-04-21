Johnny Depp was heard in a series of audio recordings vomiting, ranting and arguing with his former wife, Amber Heard, as their defamation trial continued Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp returned to the stand for a third day of testimony, and he was questioned in cross-examination about the contents of the recordings, played by Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn.

In one recording, Heard begs Depp to “put the knife down!” as she apparently tries to talk him out of harming himself. The July 2016 incident was recorded two months after they filed for divorce, according to Depp’s testimony.

Heard told Depp, “Please, don’t cut yourself, please don’t. You’re going to hurt yourself.” Heard also told Depp the knife was too dull to cut skin.

Thursday’s testimony and evidence also introduced text messages sent and received by Depp.

In a series of texts Heard’s side presented, Depp tells Heard: “I feel pushed and I push back. I feel hurt, I will hurt back. A fight commences, I will fight back and obviously so will you.”

Depp went on to write, “I never want to hurt and always never wanted to hurt you.”

Other texts were laced with profanity and name calling. Depp told Heard, “I f—ing hate you and I want out.”

Rottenborn read a text Depp sent to Heard in which he appeared to be rapping and called himself “DJ Maxipad” then called Heard “Officer Squarehead” and a “lesbian camp counselor.”

Rottenborn also played a video recording taken by Heard at Depp’s home in West Hollywood, California. Depp is in the kitchen and poured what Heard’s attorney referred to as a “mega-glass” of wine. Depp is shouting and slamming cabinet doors before finding Heard’s phone while it was recording.

In response to the video, Depp told the court, “Being illegally recorded by your chosen other is, well it’s quite fitting with the rest of the photographs.”

Depp said he assaulted the cabinets but “didn’t assault Ms. Heard.” Depp said he wasn’t trying to intimidate Heard.

“If she was intimidated, why was she filming?” Depp said. “If she was scared to death, why didn’t she just leave?”

Earlier Thursday, Heard’s attorney presented text messages the “Pirates” actor sent referring to Heard as an “idiot cow,” “worthless hooker” and “filthy whore.”

Rottenborn showed texts from a 2013 exchange between Depp and actor Paul Bettany. Depp told the court he and Bettany were friends and they did cocaine together.

In one text exchange with Bettany, Depp wrote: “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Bettany responded: “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber …”

Depp texted: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f— her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

A 2014 flight from Boston to Los Angeles was also mentioned several times. Depp said the night before the flight he and Heard had an argument about a movie she was shooting with James Franco. (The two appeared together in 2015’s “The Adderall Diaries.”) Depp said he thought Heard was cheating with Franco. After the flight, Depp wrote in a text that he was so on edge, he hadn’t eaten in two days, but drank half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, popped pills and had two bottles of champagne on the plane.

The day after the flight from Boston to LA, Depp sent a text to Heard apologizing for his behavior, “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry. I really don’t know why or what happened but I will never do it again.”

Depp admitted neither could live like that. “I love you and feel so bad for letting you down,” wrote Depp. The two were married in 2015.

Rottenborn also asked the actor if he ever took drugs with musician Marilyn Manson. Depp said, “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.” Rottenborn also showed a picture from March 2013 of a table with wine, whiskey, four lines of cocaine and a box with a skull and crossbones with “property of J.D.” written on top. The attorney said at the time Depp had fallen off the wagon and asked the actor if he would sometimes drink whiskey in the morning. Depp responded, “I mean every hour is happy hour.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million claiming she libeled him in a 2018 op-ed piece in the Washington Post, derailing his career. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim for defamation for calling her a “liar.”

Heard is also expected to take the stand during the case.