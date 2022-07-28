Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small Signs Multi-Year Extension

Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small has signed a new, multi-year contract that will keep him with Steven Spielberg’s studio as CEO for years to come.

Small has been with Amblin since 2006 as president and chief operating officer. He became co-CEO in 2015 followed by CEO in 2019. Small will continue to be responsible for overall operations of the company, collaborating closely with Spielberg on Amblin’s vision, creative slate and corporate strategy.

“Jeff’s presence has been a constant and invaluable asset to Amblin throughout his tenure, especially his leadership of the company over the past number of years. His vast contributions to our business – and personal counsel to me – have set us on an enviable course as we navigate the ever-changing entertainment landscape. I’m thrilled he will continue as our CEO for years to come,” Amblin chairman Steven Spielberg said in a statement.

“I am incredibly grateful to Steven and our board for the opportunity to continue serving this company, working alongside our entire team and partners to deliver groundbreaking film and television to audiences around the world. I’m most fortunate to be surrounded by the many amazing people who have been my Amblin family for the past 16 years. I am, as always, honored to be a part of this team,” Small said.

Small has over the last several years led negotiations on an expanded film distribution agreement with Universal Pictures and the company’s new film partnership with Netflix – which kicks off with the recently-announced thriller Carry On, starring Taron Egerton. Small also led the recapitalization of the company in December 2020 via investments from Amblin’s equity and banking partners.

Under Small’s leadership, the company’s films have amassed over $3 billion in global box office receipts, and currently has 15 TV projects in production and release across 11 linear and streaming platforms. He’s also overseen the Best Picture winner “Green Book” produced along with Participant, as well as films such as “1917,” “Finch” and the series adaptation of “Halo.”

In 2015, Small led the effort to launch Amblin Partners, together with Participant, Reliance Entertainment, Alibaba Pictures, Entertainment One and a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan Chase and Comerica Bank. He also led the negotiations that resulted in a film distribution agreement with Universal Pictures – as well NBCU’s eventual equity investment in the company – aligning Amblin Partners with the industry’s premier marketing and distribution organization.

In 2009, Small played a key role in the re-launch of a newly-independent DreamWorks Studios, following its separation from Paramount Pictures. In conjunction with the relaunch, he led efforts to secure $825 million in capital from India’s Reliance BIG Entertainment and a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan Securities. Small also oversaw the negotiations that led to DreamWorks’ worldwide distribution agreement with The Walt Disney Studios.

Prior to DreamWorks, Small spent six years at Revolution Studios, first serving as the Company’s head of Strategic Planning and Business Development, then as CFO, and eventually as COO. Prior to joining Revolution, he spent several years with Universal Pictures after beginning his career in the Walt Disney Company Motion Picture Group.