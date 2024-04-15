Actors Amy Aquino (“Bosch”) and Tate Donovan (“Ghosted”) will star alongside Lauren Caster in Caster’s feature filmmaking debut, a coming-of-age film called “Rhythm Is a Dancer.” The independent feature is written and will be directed by Caster, who also stars in the feature as Ro, a young woman with a dwindling dance career who returns home after many years to meet her biological father for the first time.

Born to Susan (Aquino), a lesbian who opted for insemination, Ro grapples with the complexities of her unconventional family dynamic and soon forms a bond at her new job with three spirited octogenarians, who help her reconnect with her family, her roots and herself.

Rounding out the cast are Marianne Muellerleile (“Queen Bees”), Robert Costanzo (“Total Recall”) and Beau Billingslea (“The Vince Staples Show”).

Erika Hampson and Jerry Morey are executive producing and Robin Conly is co-producing the film with HMJ72 Productions. Meg Morman and Sunday Boling are casting. Principal photography is set to begin in April.

Caster won TheWrap’s inaugural 2021 PitchFest for her script “You’re Not Supposed to Be Here,” which was produced by Lifetime in 2023 as a film starring Chrishell Stause.

Caster’s debut short film “Donor Baby” was acquired by Amazon following a successful international festival run. Her follow-up short, “Plan C,” earned her a Best Director nomination as well as a Grand Jury Award for Bold and Honest Filmmaking.

Caster is repped by Industry Entertainment and Stone Talent.

Aquino is repped by Greene Talent and Skrzyniarz & Mallean and Donovan is repped by Gersh.

Muellerleile and Constanzo are repped by AMT Artists, and Billingslea by House of Representatives.