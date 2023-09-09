“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” has officially hit theaters worldwide.

In an interview with TheWrap conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, star Andrea Martin teased that the latest installment will leave audiences with “a feeling of connection.”

“I think it will resonate with people in a very deep way having come out of the pandemic, because it’s all about family and connection and not isolation,” she said. “Everywhere the family goes, they go together. So I have a feeling that it will be like a warm hug watching this movie. I certainly felt like that when I was shooting it, but where we are as a world right now, I think we all want to be embraced by something familiar, by people that are familiar, that have been a part of our lives for 20 years.”

The sequel, which comes 21 years after the release of the original film, is written and directed by star Nia Vardalos. In addition to Vardalo and Martin, the cast includes John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Elias Kavacas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman produced the film, with Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian serving as executive producers.

The original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” became a box office smash for an independent film, soaring through word-of-mouth to $368 million worldwide after opening to just over half a million dollars against a $5 million budget.

Martin said that the cast and crew “never had any expectations it would be so successful.”

“I don’t know how anybody ever can predict anything like that,” she added. “The extremes of shooting this on a very small budget in a Greek town in Toronto kept you as far away from the future as possible. We were just ensconced in having to finish the movie quickly because there wasn’t a big budget and it was also very protected from the media or press or anything in Toronto. So nobody knew.”

She described the original film’s set as “really fun.”

“You can imagine having a lot of loud Greek people around. I’m Armenian, but I consider myself an honorary Greek,” she continued. “Even though really nobody improvised because Nia wrote a script that you didn’t need to improvise with, it certainly had more frivolity than maybe other things that I might have done. But I think that’s just because of the are all of our ethnic backgrounds. I think it has less to do with the project and more to do with us being boisterous and fun and talking about food constantly.”

When asked about the line Martin hears from fans the most, she said it’s a “kind of contorted, distorted version of, ‘What do you mean you don’t eat no meat? That’s alright, I make lamb.’”

“Everybody has a memory of that, but it’s of course not the exact words because they weren’t acting in the movie. So people will come up and say, ‘Oh, wait a minute, I don’t eat meat. I eat lamb,’ or they’ll say, you know, ‘My parents on Friday night, we don’t have no meat, we’re gonna have lamb.’ So it’s always a version of it,” she said. “But I think what they’re saying is that they feel part of the family, too. I think they feel very free to talk to me like we’re all sitting around a dinner table.”

In addition to “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” Martin is currently appearing in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and will return in Season 4 of Paramount+’s “Evil.”