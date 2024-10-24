Anna Kendrick’s Haunting Netflix Thriller Soars Up the Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Streaming audiences clearly adore the bad guys, especially this time of year. Last week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report was topped by supervillains, convicted murderers, and heroes who called themselves “Bad Boys.” Those titles return to the chart this week, with the addition of new serial killer content to help satisfy streaming viewers’ bloodlust.

Even with a new challenger, “The Penguin” still rules the roost. The Emperor of Gotham City’s criminal underworld has been an absolute smash success for Max/HBO and has topped the streaming charts every single week it has been on the air.

In second place is the “Woman of the Hour.”