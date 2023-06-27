Apple Releases ‘Silo’ Episode 1 on Twitter Ahead of Season Finale (Video)

Apple TV+ dropped the entire first episode of “Silo” on Twitter Tuesday, taking advantage of the social media platform’s longer video uploads.

3 days until the #Silo finale.



Here’s the entire first episode. pic.twitter.com/lIcTXCQ9D6 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 27, 2023

The marketing tactic, which has previously been used for “The Afterparty,” comes three days before the sci-fi series wraps its first season on Friday.

Silo, which was renewed for a second season earlier this month, became the most in-demand breakout show for the week of May 27-June 2, surpassing the competition with a demand that was 24.4 times that of the average series, according to data from Parrot Analytics.

The dystopian drama, which is based on the novel “Wool” by Hugh Howey, centers on the last 10,000 people on earth who live in a silo a mile underground to protect them what they’ve been told is a toxic surface. It stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, David Oyelowo, Avi Nash and Chinaza Uche.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and executive produced by Howey, Ferguson, series creator and showrunner Graham Yost, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, Ingrid Escajeda and Morten Tyldum, who directed the first three episodes.