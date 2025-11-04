Ariana Grande Forced to Miss ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil Premiere, Apologizes to Fans: ‘I Am Beyond Devastated’

Ariana Grande took to Instagram late Monday to apologize to her fans and announce that she will miss the Tuesday world premiere of “Wicked: For Good” in Brazil.

According to Grande, who plays Glinda the Good in the Jon M. Chu-directed “Wicked” sequel, her absence from the film’s forthcoming premiere is the result of tech issues with her flight to Brazil. “I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” Grande wrote in an Instagram Story posted Monday evening.

“A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 11 a.m. tomorrow which means that I would not be making it in time for the ‘Wicked For Good’ São Paulo premiere,” the “Eternal Sunshine” singer explained. “My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this.”

“We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time. Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain,” Grande added. “I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all. We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Grande earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda in last year’s “Wicked” part one. The film itself proved to be a critical and financial hit, grossing over $756 million at the worldwide box office and scoring 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

“Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that I wish I could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration,” the singer’s post concluded Monday. “Again, I am so, so very sorry.”

The Brazil screening of “Wicked: For Good” is set to serve as the film’s world premiere before it hits theaters in a few weeks on Nov. 21.

While Grande will, unfortunately, not be present for the Tuesday event, “Wicked” fans can look forward to seeing her and her co-star Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming television musical event, “Wicked: One Wonderful Night,” which is set to premiere Thursday on NBC and begin streaming Friday on Peacock.

“Wicked: For Good” is set to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 21.