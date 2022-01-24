AWARDS BEAT
“The French Dispatch,” “Nightmare Alley,” “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “The Green Knight” and “Don’t Look Up” are among the feature-film nominees for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which are given out by the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800).
Kicking off a four-day period in which 10 different Hollywood guilds and societies will announce their nominations, the ADG honorees were announced by guild president Nelson Coates and ADG Awards producer Michael Allen Glover.
In the period-film category, the ADG category that most closely matches the Oscar for Best Production Design, the nominees were “The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story.”
In the fantasy category, nominations went to “Cruella,” “Dune,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “The Green Knight” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
And in the contemporary category, the nominees were “Candyman,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “The Lost Daughter” and “No Time to Die.”
Last year, three of the Oscar nominees came from the period category, one came from fantasy and one, “The Father,” was not nominated by the ADG.
Television nominees included the period or fantasy series “Foundation” and “The Great,” the contemporary series “The Morning Show” and “Yellowstone,” the limited series “The White Lotus” and “The Underground Railroad” and the half-hour series “Hacks” and “Schmigadoon!”
The ADG Awards are currently scheduled to take place at an in-person event at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on March 5. Other awards that will be handed out at the ceremony include the William Cameron Menzies Award to director Denis Villeneuve and the Cinematic Imagery Award to Jane Campion.
Here is the complete list of nominees.
Feature Film categories:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
The French Dispatch
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Licorice Pizza
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Nightmare Alley
Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
West Side Story
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Cruella
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Dune
Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Green Knight
Production Designer: Jade Healy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Production Designer: Sue Chan
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Candyman
Production Designer: Cara Brower
Don’t Look Up
Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
In the Heights
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
The Lost Daughter
Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
No Time to Die
Production Designer: Mark Tildesley
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto
Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové
Luca
Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Raya and the Last Dragon
Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
Sing 2
Art Director: Olivier Adam
Television categories:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”
Production Designer: Rory Cheyne
The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding”
Designer: Francesca di Mottola
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds”
Production Designer: Alec Hammond
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”
Production Designer: Andrew Laws
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”
Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Squid Game: “Gganbu”
Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun
Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday”
Production Designer: Stephen Carter
Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward”
Production Designer: Cary White
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Halston
Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mare of Easttown
Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham
The Underground Railroad
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
WandaVision
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
The White Lotus
Production Designer: Laura Fox
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Hacks: “Primm”
Production Designer: Jon Carlos
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime”
Production Designer: Curt Beech
Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!”
Production Designer: Bo Welch
Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours”
Production Designer: Paul Cripps
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”
Production Designer: Kate Bunch
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES ** TIE **
Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Bowango”
Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
Call Your Mother: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”
“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave”
Production Designer: Almitra Corey
Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?”
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It”
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
COMMERCIALS ** TIE **
Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer”
Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro
Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro
Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver
Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Gucci: “Aria”
Production Designer: Jeremy Reed
Neom: “Made to Change”
Production Designer: François Audouy
MUSIC VIDEOS
Coldplay “Higher Power”
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”
Production Designer: François Audouy
P!nk: “All I Know So Far”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!”
Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff”
Production Designer: John Janavs
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky”
Production Designer: James McGowan
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato”
Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
VARIETY SPECIAL
American Express – Unstaged (with SZA)
Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Production Designer: James Kronzer
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115)
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden
Yearly Departed
Production Designer: Frida Oliva