“The French Dispatch,” “Nightmare Alley,” “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “The Green Knight” and “Don’t Look Up” are among the feature-film nominees for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which are given out by the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800).

Kicking off a four-day period in which 10 different Hollywood guilds and societies will announce their nominations, the ADG honorees were announced by guild president Nelson Coates and ADG Awards producer Michael Allen Glover.

In the period-film category, the ADG category that most closely matches the Oscar for Best Production Design, the nominees were “The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story.”

In the fantasy category, nominations went to “Cruella,” “Dune,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “The Green Knight” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

And in the contemporary category, the nominees were “Candyman,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “The Lost Daughter” and “No Time to Die.”

Last year, three of the Oscar nominees came from the period category, one came from fantasy and one, “The Father,” was not nominated by the ADG.

Television nominees included the period or fantasy series “Foundation” and “The Great,” the contemporary series “The Morning Show” and “Yellowstone,” the limited series “The White Lotus” and “The Underground Railroad” and the half-hour series “Hacks” and “Schmigadoon!”

The ADG Awards are currently scheduled to take place at an in-person event at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on March 5. Other awards that will be handed out at the ceremony include the William Cameron Menzies Award to director Denis Villeneuve and the Cinematic Imagery Award to Jane Campion.

Here is the complete list of nominees.

Feature Film categories:



PERIOD FEATURE FILM

The French Dispatch

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen



FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Cruella

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Dune

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight

Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Production Designer: Sue Chan



CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Candyman

Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter

Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die

Production Designer: Mark Tildesley



ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto

Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca

Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon

Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2

Art Director: Olivier Adam

Television categories:



ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding”

Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds”

Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Production Designer: Andrew Laws



ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Squid Game: “Gganbu”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward”

Production Designer: Cary White

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown

Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

WandaVision

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

The White Lotus

Production Designer: Laura Fox

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Hacks: “Primm”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime”

Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours”

Production Designer: Paul Cripps

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch



MULTI-CAMERA SERIES ** TIE **

Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Bowango”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”

“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave”

Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews



COMMERCIALS ** TIE **

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer”

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Gucci: “Aria”

Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change”

Production Designer: François Audouy



MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay “Higher Power”

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”

Production Designer: François Audouy

P!nk: “All I Know So Far”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff”

Production Designer: John Janavs

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky”

Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA)

Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Production Designer: James Kronzer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115)

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

Yearly Departed

Production Designer: Frida Oliva