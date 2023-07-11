Audible Sets ‘Yes We Cannabis’ Podcast From Broadway Video Starring Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson and Sam Richardson (Exclusive)

Broadway Video has set a 10-episode scripted audio comedy series “Yes We Cannabis” with Audible. It’s set to debut exclusively on Aug. 24.

The series “follows the highs and lows of a cannabis start-up through the eyes of George and his two best friends” played by Sam Richardson, Punkie Johnson and Langston Kerman, according to a synopsis on its Audible page. It promises to delve into “family issues, dating, and being Black in America.”

The series will be directed by Rochée Jeffrey, with Jeffrey and George K. Burns sharing creator and writer credit. It will feature performances from Method Man, Richard Kind, Laci Mosley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Heidi Gardner, Tichina Arnold, Tim Meadows, Rachel Dratch and Chris Parnell.

The podcast is one of several audio projects from “Saturday Night Live” producer Broadway Video that feature cast members like Johnson and alumni like Meadows, Dratch and Parnell from the long-running late night sketch comedy show.

“Yes We Cannabis” is the latest in a string of audio-only comedy series from the collaboration between Audible and Broadway Video.

The collaboration has also spawned “Excessive” starring Chloe Fineman and Joshua Jackson, “Michelle Rojas is Not Okay” starring Dascha Polanco, “Past my Bedtime” starring David Harbour, “Motivated!” created by and starring Nia Vardalos and Rob Riggle, “Hot White Heist” featuring an all-queer cast led by Bowen Yang, “Hit Job” starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, “Escape from Virtual Island” starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin and Paula Pell; “Heads Will Roll” created by and starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage; “Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze” starring Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph.

Audible also has a deal with Hasbro, meaning the audio content service will be receiving the official “Peppa Pig” podcast, designed to give the preschool audience an audio-based series catered to their wants as well as storytelling that’s appropriate for entire families to listen to.

Audio series and podcasts remain as big a deal as ever, with other industry players racing for exclusives. Spotify recently inked a deal with Trevor Noah for a new original podcast that will be arriving later this year.