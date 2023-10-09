After almost three weeks at the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” is throwing former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia yet another blast from the past with Tyler Norris.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Norris, who dated Recchia during “The Bachelorette” Season 19, arrives on the beach with a date card, immediately drawing interest from Recchia.

“Yup, another one of my ex-boyfriends is joining the beach,” Recchia says in the clip, referencing cast member Aven Jones, who also appeared on Recchia’s season. “I’m so excited — I’m actually interested in going on a date.”

After greeting his fellow beach-goers, Norris introduces himself and shares he has picked Recchia as the lucky lady with whom he will go on a date. While Recchia seems thrilled to get another chance with Norris, their reunion sends Sean McLaughlin into a spiral.

“Rachel is my only connection at this point, right, and I think I’m hers,” Sean says in the video. “I’m feeling a little anxious, a little nervous. Is there still a spark there? Almost to me it seems like there might be some unfinished business.”

McLaughlin might be right to worry, as other “Bachelor in Paradise” cast members quickly pick up on sparks flying between the former flames.

“Their body language — all of us were like, ‘Wow, they look like they are having a great time,’” “Bachelor” Season 27 alum Olivia Lewis says in the clip. “That was like a ‘hey Rachel, let me talk to you, let me holler at you, girl’ — that’s what that was.”

This isn’t Norris’ first rodeo at the beach, as he appeared on last season’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” where he and “Bachelor” alum Brittany Galvin left happily, before eventually breaking up a couple months later.

While on Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Norris made it to hometown dates, during which the leading lady decided to end their relationship while on their one-on-one date prior to meeting Norris’ family.

“I wish I could get there, I do,” Recchia tells Norris during their breakup. “You’re going to find everything you deserve.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.