‘Back in Action’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Spy Comedy?

Good morning angels! Cameron Diaz is back on-screen kicking butt, but no, not in a new “Charlie’s Angels” film. This one is “Back in Action.”
Now streaming on Netflix, the film centers on Emily and Matt, two spies who learn during a mission that they’re having a baby. When that mission gets compromised, they have the opportunity to fake their deaths, and they promptly take it, so that they can raise their family outside a dangerous life.
“Back in Action” marks Cameron Diaz’s first on-screen role in more than 10 years, and also a reunion for her and Jamie Foxx, after they starred together in her last film, “Annie.”
But you’ll recognize more than just this duo. Here are the major players in “Back in Action.”
Emily (Cameron Diaz)
Emily is played by Cameron Diaz, taking on her first role in more than 10 years. Her last role was as Ms. Hannigan in “Annie,” but she is best known for films like “Charlie’s Angels,” the “Shrek” franchise, “There’s Something About Mary” and many, many more.
Matt (Jamie Foxx)
Jamie Foxx plays Matt, Emily’s work-partner-turned-romantic-partner and father to her children. Foxx has starred in a plethora of films, including “Dreamgirls,” “Collateral,” “Ray” and “Django Unchained.”
Ginny (Glenn Close)
Ginny is Emily’s mom. She’s an incredible spy, but less skilled at the parenting thing. She’s played by the legendary Glenn Close, best known for films like “Fatal Attraction” and “Dangerous Liaisons.”
Chuck (Kyle Chandler)
Chuck is Emily and Matt’s former handler, who runs what ends up being their last mission that leads to them faking their deaths. He’s played by “Friday Night Lights” and “Argo” alum Kyle Chandler.
Baron (Andrew Scott)
Baron is another former colleague of Emily and Matt’s, though he clearly has a strong preference of her over him for…obvious reasons. He seems pretty shady, and he’s played by “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott (or, as he’s known to those fans, “Hot Priest”).
Nigel (Jamie Demetriou)
Nigel is being trained by Ginny to join MI6, though he doesn’t seem the most promising of candidates. He’s also in a romantic relationship with Ginny. He’s played Jamie Demetriou, who you might recognize from “The Afterparty,” “The Great” or “Miracle Workers.”
Alice (McKenna Roberts) and Leo (Rylan Jackson)
Alice and Leo are Matt and Emily’s kids, who want very little to do with their parents. Alicce played by McKenna Roberts, who’s best known for playing Matilda Ashby on “The Young and the Restless.” She also appeared in “Barbie” and “Euphoria.”
Leo is played by Rylan Jackson, who previously starred in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves” as Young Xenk.