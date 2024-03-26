The fourth “Bad Boys” film, titled “Bad Boys Ride or Die,” hits theaters this June, and the first trailer for the movie, which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as everyone’s favorite Miami cops, has just dropped.

“Bad Boys Ride or Die” promises pretty much everything you’d expect from a “Bad Boys” sequel – crazy action, barbed quips and ace comedic banter between our two leads.

“Bad Boys 4” is notable for being the most commercial movie Will Smith has attempted since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. (This was the same ceremony where he won the Best Actor Academy Award, but the slap is all anybody talks about.) Since then, he starred in Apple Films’ slave drama “Emancipation” for Antoine Fuqua, but has otherwise been laying low.

The “Bad Boys” franchise started back in 1995. The first film was Michael Bay’s debut feature and one of the last movies that Don Simpson would produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer before dying in 1996.

Bay returned for the sequel, “Bad Boys II” in 2003. The third film, “Bad Boys for Life,” was released in early 2020 and was one of the last movies to get a wide release before the pandemic forced movie theaters to shut down. The third film was directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have returned for “Bad Boys Ride or Die.”

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Paola Núñez return after being introduced in the third movie, alongside newcomers Eric Dane playing the villain, Ioan Gruffudd and Rhea Seehorn. Also: Tasha Smith replaces Theresa Randle, who has played Lawrence’s wife in the three previous movies.

Written by Chris Bremner, “Bad Boys Ride or Die” destroys large portions of Miami’s infrastructure beginning on June 7.