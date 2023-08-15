‘Barbie’ Banned in Algeria for ‘Damaging Morals,’ ‘Western Deviances’

The film, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, is facing similar pushback in Kuwait and Lebanon

Margot-Robbie-barbie
Margot Robbie in "Barbie" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Barbie” is being pulled from local theaters in Algeria and is now banned in the North African country.

According to the online news outlet 24H Algerie, the country’s Ministry of Culture and Arts notified cinemas in Algiers, Oran and Constantine to “immediately” pull the movie for “damaging morals.”

A source told Reuters that the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances” and that it “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.”

barbie-ryan-gosling
Read Next
'Barbie' Passes $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

Algeria is the latest country to ban the film, following a similar move by authorities in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada recently said the film contradicts “values of faith and morality” and promotes “homosexuality and sexual transformation.” Mortada has requested that the country’s censorship committee review the film and provide a recommendation.

“Barbie,” which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has gone on to gross over $1 billion worldwide. A representative for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

barbie-soundtrack-billie-eilish-dua-lipa-nicki-minaj
Read Next
'Barbie' Proves Movie Soundtracks Are Back – and Why They're Important

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.