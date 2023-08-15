‘Barbie’ Banned in Algeria for ‘Damaging Morals,’ ‘Western Deviances’

“Barbie” is being pulled from local theaters in Algeria and is now banned in the North African country.

According to the online news outlet 24H Algerie, the country’s Ministry of Culture and Arts notified cinemas in Algiers, Oran and Constantine to “immediately” pull the movie for “damaging morals.”

A source told Reuters that the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances” and that it “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.”

Algeria is the latest country to ban the film, following a similar move by authorities in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada recently said the film contradicts “values of faith and morality” and promotes “homosexuality and sexual transformation.” Mortada has requested that the country’s censorship committee review the film and provide a recommendation.

“Barbie,” which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has gone on to gross over $1 billion worldwide. A representative for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.