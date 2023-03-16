Fresh from his Oscar nomination for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and high-profile roles in blockbusters “Eternals” and “The Batman,” Barry Keoghan is in negotiations to join Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel opposite Paul Mescal.

Keoghan will play Emperor Geta in the David Scarpa-scripted film; while there was a Roman emperor with the name it’s unclear how directly the movie will draw from actual events. Mescal will be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, who is thought to be returning).

Also returning for the sequel is original director of photography John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costumer designer Janty Yates. The original film was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture.

Scott is also producing the “Gladiator” sequel with Michael Pruss via Scott Free with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are executive producing.

Scott most recently directed Joaquin Phoenix in the Apple TV+ film “Napoleon,” also written by Scarpa. A release date for that feature has not yet been set, but production is complete.

The untitled “Gladiator” sequel is dated for November 22, 2024. Some bloodshed to go along with your turkey dinner!