‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Is Streaming on Netflix Just in Time for Halfway to Halloween

If you’re committed to the spooky life, you probably know we just passed the halfway mark to Halloween, and Netflix has a surprise new streaming drop to help celebrate. Last year’s spooky season hit “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S., the latest recent blockbuster hit from Warner Bros. to unexpectedly hit Netflix (the film is also still streaming on Max).

Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel brings back Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in their iconic roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, alongside franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega. The “Wednesday” star plays Lydia’s next-gen goth teen daughter, who gets tangled up in the mundane macabre of the afterlife when the family returns to the Deetz’ old home in Winter River. The great Catharine O’Hara also returns as Lydia’s stepmother, Delia, while Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux round out the cast.

The dark fantasy film was a huge box office hit for Warner Bros. in 2024, earning more than $450 million worldwide, and WB bosses recently signaled they’re looking to move forward on another sequel.

In TheWrap’s review, critic Ben Croll said, “For a film very much anchored in the dominant Hollywood model of undead IP buried in legacy and lore, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ has an appealingly throwback quality – not just for the welcome return of long-missed techniques, but for a sensibility and sense of humor that doesn’t try to keep with the times.”

Released 35 years after the original, the film is a sequel to one of Burton’s bona fide classics, “Beetlejuice,” which is a definitive and perennial Halloween favorite.

The horror community hasn’t quite aligned on exactly when we’re celebrating Halfway to Halloween (most folks go for April 30 or May 1, Shudder does it throughout April, Blumhouse is going all the way through mid-May), but isn’t it so very like us to try to make more and more of the year Halloween? Winter has Valloween, spring has Halfway to Halloween and summer, of course, has Summerween, the “Gravity Falls” bit turned TikTok viral event. Hey, it’s always Halloween if you’re heart’s in the right place.

Here’s the full synopsis for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”:

“After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash mayhem.”