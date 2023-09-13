Ben Affleck is back with another Dunkin’ Donuts spot, which premiered Tuesday night during MTV’s Video Music Awards. Instead of working the Dunkin’ drive-thru, as he did earlier this year in a Super Bowl ad, this time he’s underwhelming Ice Spice with his less than stellar rapping skills.

The commercial was conceived, directed and produced by Affleck and Artists Equity, the studio he co-founded with longtime friend Matt Damon. The commercial branch of the New York-based studio served as the brand’s agency, production, and post-production company for the commercial, as they did for the Super Bowl ad.

In the 30-second spot, which got an assist from hip hop artist Beedy, the Boston native teams up with “Barbie World” rapper to create a new drink for the chain: The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. The two throw out ideas as Affleck awkwardly attempts to “collab” with her, but his rapping promo freestyle falls flat.

The drink is a combination of the brand’s pumpkin-flavored donut holes called “Munchkins” with its Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. In a press release, the company states that the new concoction is “reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake.” It’s topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

“Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s CMO. “It’s fun, it’s delicious and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink.”

“I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl!” said Ice Spice in a statement. “Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink is now available for a limited time at Dunkin’ restaurants.

The rapper, whose given name is Isis Naija Gaston, was nominated for four VMAs and won Best New Artist Tuesday night.

Affleck announced earlier this year that his next directorial project is the wrestling biopic “Unstoppable,” in which wife Jennifer Lopez will co-star.