Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller Series ‘The Off Weeks’

Ben Stiller is staying put at Apple TV+ — and this time, he’s got Jessica Chastain by his side.

The pair will star in the new thriller series “The Off Weeks” from showrunner Alissa Nutting and director Michael Showalter. The four will additionally serve as executive producers.

The show follows new divorcé Gus Adler, a writing professor struggling to keep it together amid massive change. As Gus tries to manage the “on weeks” where he’s given custody of his children, he begins falling in love with the mysterious Stella West during his off weeks.

Stiller and Chastain aren’t strangers to Apple TV+. Stiller famously served as a director and executive producer for “Severance,” the workplace sci-fi phenomenon that recently won eight Emmys for its second season. He also directed the documentary “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” about his parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, which will premiere on the service on Oct. 24. Chastain, meanwhile, is set to star in “The Savant,” a thriller series about a woman who infiltrates hate groups in an attempt to prevent violent actions. That series, created by Melissa James Gibson, premieres Sept. 26.

Showalter also directed Chastain to her first Academy Award, helming “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” for which she won Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars. His other credits include “The Idea of You,” “The Big Sick” and “Wet Hot American Summer” (which he wrote with David Wain, but didn’t direct). Nutting previously created the series “Made for Love” and “Teenage Euthanasia.”

“The Off Weeks” is produced for Apple TV+ by global independent studio wiip. Showalter developed the show with Semi-Formal Productions. EPs include Jordana Mollick; Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour; Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films; Paul Lee and Gabriel Fisher for wiip; Peter Principato, Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg for Artists First; Nutting and Dean Bakopoulos.