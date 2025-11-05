The 7 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now

Another month, and another wave of great new comedies on Netflix.

The offerings on Netflix in November 2025 include a classic Bill Murray flick, one of the best – if not the best comedy of the 2010s, and a ’90s franchise that should not have held up as well as it has. November is a cozy month, but plenty of laughs, both R-rated and otherwise, are certainly up for grabs on the streaming service.

These are the best comedies available on Netflix right now.

“Game Night” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Game Night” (2018) A couple’s weekly game night gets off the rails when one person’s plan to do a murder mystery turns out to be more true than false in the 2018 comedy “Game Night.” The remaining competitors tromp around the city, inching toward the end of the case while learning that things are more real than they could have imagined. Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in what is in the running for best comedy of the 2010s, and certainly one that more people need to see. Come for the hijinks, but stay for Jesse Plemons playing a creepy but misunderstood neighbor who just wants to be a part of the game. Truly iconic work.

20th Century Fox “Idiocracy” (2006) “Idiocracy” is hilarious. Unfortunately, “Idiocracy” has also trended increasingly toward nonfiction with each year we move past its original release. If you want to be bent over with laughs while simultaneously laughing so you don’t cry at the relatability of the Luke Wilson film, which lampoons anti-intellectualism and consumerism/capitalism, then you’re in for a helluva ride.

Warner Bros. “The Hangover” (2009) “The Hangover” might have been a catalyst for a resurgence in R-rated comedies. At the very least, it gave the genre a shot in the arm it desperately needed. As fun a mystery as it is funny, the first entry in the franchise has managed to climb into a near-Mount Rushmore of Comedies status. If you somehow haven’t seen the first one at this point, do yourself a favor – and maybe continue on that favor by ignoring later entries. Read Next

New Line Cinema Austin Powers Franchise The Austin Powers franchise could have aged like milk in a way many comedies of the late-90s/early-00s did, but instead it remains true comedic gold through and through. Mike Myers is pulling double/triple/quadruple duty depending on which movie you choose and nails every character. Whether it’s Austin or Dr. Evil, nearly every scene features the “SNL” alum, and he steals them from equally excellent scene partners.

“We’re the Millers” (Warner Bros.) We’re the Millers “We’re the Millers” remains one of the great road trip comedies. The film follows Jason Sudeikis’ David as a dealer who hires a group of people to pose as his family so he can travel south of the border to pick up a shipment for his supplier. The film boasts a cast including Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts as the rest of the Miller “family.” The four have top-tier chemistry, and the misadventures the group has while traveling to Mexico in their RV make this one of the best comedies available on the streamer.

Columbia Pictures Groundhog Day Bill Murray’s ’80s comedies are often stellar, but “Groundhog Day” may be his peak. Even if you haven’t seen the movie, you know the premise – a news host is stuck in a time loop and keeps living through the same day. While there are plenty of laughs as Phil (Murray) lives countless days on end in this small town during a dumb holiday, there is plenty of heart to the film that makes “Groundhog Day” a – forgive this – a timeless classic.