The 7 Best Documentaries Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Netflix has some of the best documentaries around, but sometimes it can be daunting to decide which documentary to watch. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve put together a curated list of some of the best documentaries on Netflix right now, from true crime to music to stories of activism. To keep expectations in check, these are all documentary films, not series, so they (mostly) only require two hours of your time. But they’re all well worth watching.

“Will & Harper” (Credit: Netflix)

Hal & Harper

“Will & Harper” is tremendous. The documentary, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, follows Will Ferrell and his longtime friend and collaborator Harper Steele as they go on a road trip together. Steele was a writer on “SNL” and worked with Ferrell on his weirder films and projects (like that Lifetime movie with Kristen Wiig), and Steele transitioned during the pandemic. Ferrell proposed they take a road trip across the United States, during which Steele welcomes the opportunity for Ferrell to ask a number of questions about her transition. It’s sweet and emotional, but also feels truly important and potentially life-changing for many.

“Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

From Ryan White, the same director as the engrossing docuseries “The Keepers,” comes “Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter.” While a lot of true crime struggles to find a satisfying conclusion due to lack of clear answers, “Into the Fire” builds to a shocking and cathartic ending as it twists and turns through the story of Aundria Bowman, who went missing in 1989. The search for answers is anchored by Aundria’s birth mother, who gave her up for adoption as a baby and seeks justice. This film is divided into two parts.

Netflix

13th

Ava DuVernay’s 2016 film “13th” is a must-watch. The doc delves into mass incarceration in the United States, and how race and injustice intersect with the issue, through the prism of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which abolishes slavery except as punishment for a crime. Through a number of interviews, DuVernay examines why a disproportionate number of Black people are incarcerated in the U.S., and how the current justice system perpetuates this injustice.

Netflix

Miss Americana

The Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” is full of surprises. While the film begins by chronicling Swift’s career, complete with the ups and downs it encompassed, it soon morphs into the origin story of a feminist as Swift begins to speak out on socio-political issues important to her. It’s a fascinating window into the management of fame, as some around her caution against making any kinds of political statements for fear of alienating her fanbase. Swift is honest throughout – or as honest as a documentary like this can be – and the film doesn’t shy away from tough moments like Kanye West infamously interrupting her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Netflix

Crip Camp

This Oscar-nominated 2020 film begins by showcasing archival footage from a camp in the 1970s that was created for teens with disabilities, before then following various individuals as they fought for disability rights. It’s a moving portrait of activism that shows just how far we’ve come as a country, and how far we have left to go.

“Victim/Suspect” (Netflix)

Victim/Suspect

The documentary “Victim/Suspect” isn’t always easy to watch, but it hits upon a necessary conversation surrounding the reporting of sexual assault. Speaking with various survivors and law enforcement officials, the film shines a light on how many who come forward with accusations of sex crimes end up being treated like a suspect, and in many cases even find themselves charged with a crime instead of the accused. The subject matter is difficult, but it’s handled with great sensitivity here.

Netflix

The Greatest Night in Pop

Let’s end on a banger. “The Greatest Night in Pop” is pure, unadulterated fun. The documentary tells the story of how the song “We Are the World” was recorded on one night, assembling some of the biggest (and prickliest) stars in music to sing together at the same time. Interviews with folks like Lionel Richie and Bruce Springsteen offer a candid look into the egos that were in the room, but it’s the archival footage of people like Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan intermingling and collaborating that really makes this a gem.