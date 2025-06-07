The 7 Best Documentaries Streaming on Prime Video Right Now

While we often give you the seven best films on streamers, TheWrap is giving you an all-new list that’s dedicated to informative and educational films.

While viewers often walk away from cinematic experiences with messages to take home and thought-provoking themes that spark endless conversations, documentarians’ mission to research, analyze and present facts and interesting perspectives about real-life events, is its own lane of storytelling entirely.

From BAFTA-nominated films that spotlight the impacts of killer whale captivation to Morgan Spurlock’s wild McDonald’s social experiment, here are the seven documentaries that are the best of the bunch on Prime Video for June 2025.

“The Secrets of the Mega Resort”

“The Secrets of the Mega Resort” (Prime Video)

Whether your pro or anti-capitalism, delving into everyday life of the luxury can be very intriguing. In “The Secrets of the Mega Resort,” viewers are taken into the lobby, extravagant events and charming interior of The Bahamas’ luxury resort Baha Mar and explores how the destination hosts its affluent visitors year round.

“Blackfish”

“Blackfish” (Credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Magnolia Pictures’ Satellite Award-winning documentary series “Blackfish” was one of the most widely-discussed docs when it premiered in 2013, as it centered on negative impacts of keeping killer whales captive and heavily featured SeaWorld and its practice of keeping orcas. The documentary, which was also nominated for a BAFTA Award, will certainly pull on your heartstrings while educating you.

“Supersize Me”

“Super Size Me” (Getty Images)

This next one is just as informative as our last title on the list, and it’s truly a nostalgic throwback for all millennials who had to watch it at some point during school. And what sets this documentary aside from the rest is that it’s presented entirely through the lens and real-life experience of its director Morgan Spurlock. In an effort to show the dangers of fast food addiction, Spurlock performed a social experiment by eating McDonald’s only for 30 days straight. During that time, he recorded every physical and psychological change he endured while eating at the burger joint. The title comes from McDonald’s’ since-discontinued option to “supersize” items on its menu.

“Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”

“Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” (Prime Video)

A beloved and heartwarming documentary that came out in 2023 was “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.” The documentary unveils the behind-the-scenes life of billionaire filmmaker and mogul multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry and explores how his childhood, career, and his mother’s death shaped his life trajectory. The title pays homage to his mother, Willie Maxine Perry.

“Generation Wealth”

“Generation Wealth” (Prime Video)

If you’re really fascinated by wealth, power and influence and people’s obsession to obtain it, Lauren Greenfield’s “Generation Wealth” does a deep dive into the history of materialism and social status, and the documentary features first-person interviews and footage of some of the most affluent figures, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kate Hudson and more.

“9/11: Phone Calls From the Tower”

World Trade Center towers (Getty Images)

Those who have lost loved ones or experienced the tragic World Trade Center attacks may want to bypass “9/11: Phone Calls From the Tower.” On the other end, the documentary helps remember, mourn and honor their lives and their bravery. The film takes a look at some of the calls that were made by victims stuck in the towers during the 9/11 plane attacks, many of whom shared their last messages with their family and friends.

“Redeeming Uncle Tom”

The Rev. Josiah Henson – The original “Uncle Tom,” undated engraving. (Getty Images)

If you’re a history buff and have always wanted to know the origins behind “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” the documentary “Redeeming Uncle Tom,” serves as an insightful watch. The film unpacks the life and influence of real-life abolitionist Josiah Henson, who is the inspiration for the Uncle Tom figure, and educates the viewer by telling the true story of the Henson and journey freeing enslaved Black people traveling through the Underground Railroad.