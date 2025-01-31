Watch the Best Performances From the FireAid Concert: From a Nirvana Reunion to Lady Gaga

FireAid drew a slew of massive performances on Thursday night, all raising money to help relief efforts following the devastating LA wildfires.

Spanning multiple hours, the show saw legends like Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and more, while also bringing out newer artists, like Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams and others. Even former vice president Kamala Harris and her husband were in attendance at the event.

In case you missed it though, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best performances of the night for you. You can check those out below.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performed three songs during the show, beginning with the hit “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” and moving into “Always Remember Us This Way.”

But then the singer and actress admitted she wanted sing “something hopeful” for the crowd, and determined that none of her existing songs really fit the bill. So, she and her fiancé wrote something entirely new “just for tonight,” and she performed the original song.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo lit up the crowd at the Dome with performances of “driver’s license” and “déjà vu.”

“It has been so heartbreaking to witness all of this devastation in this incredible city,” she said. “I find this place so beautiful and so inspiring.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, a Los Angeles native herself, kicked off the night by performing with Green Day. A few hours later, Eilish took the stage again, this time with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas. Together, they performed “Wildflower” and “The Greatest,” as well as their Grammy-nominated “Birds of a Feather.”

“It’s a really scary time and LA is my favorite place in the world and my only home and I care about it so much,” Eilish said.

Nirvana

Original Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited for FireAid, and during their performance, they also welcomed St. Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Grohl’s daughter Violet, each subbing in for Kurt Cobain’s spot.

St. Vincent kicked off the set with “Breed,” followed by Gordon, who handled vocals on “School.” Jett then joined to sing “Territorial Pissings.” Gordon then came back onstage for “All Apologies,” which was sung by Violet Grohl.

Stevie Nicks

Introduced by Gwen Stefani, Stevie Nicks took the stage to perform “Stand Back,” before telling the crowd about how she worried about losing her own home in the wildfires, as a long time Pacific Palisades resident.

But, “she stands strong, just like her mom,” the singer said thankfully. “And in my opinion, she saved that whole street. Nicks also performed “Landslide” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

Dr. Dre

Anderson .Paak surprised the crowd by bringing Dr. Dre out during his set, leading to a performance of “Still D.R.E” and, of course, “California Love.” On stage, Dre thanked the first responders, saying “It’s all about love for me tonight.”

No Doubt

Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt came together to perform “Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak” and “Spiderwebs.”