The 7 Best New Movies Free on Roku in December

The Roku Channel has a diverse batch of movies available to stream for free with ads this month. The streamer’s feature library in December includes one of the most beloved big-screen romances of the 21st century and a family-friendly animated sequel that actually manages to outshine its parent film. A pair of easy-to-recommend horror movies are also streaming on the Roku Channel right now, as is a bona fide classic blockbuster that is still at the center of one of Hollywood’s biggest ongoing pop cultural debates, nearly 40 years after its release.

Here are the best movies you can stream on the Roku Channel right now.

“Pride and Prejudice” (Focus Features) “Pride & Prejudice” (2005) Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” has been adapted so many times by Hollywood that it would be easy to assume there is no definitive adaptation of the novel at this point. There is, though. Over the years, director Joe Wright’s 2005 feature film take on Austen’s enduring romance has emerged as the most beloved, well-known and oft-referenced “Pride & Prejudice” adaptation to date, and for good reason. Featuring a pair of unforgettable lead performances by Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, Wright’s “Pride & Prejudice” is a film made with elegance and intense emotions. There is so much palpable romantic yearning coursing through the film that it is no wonder why it has become such a go-to comfort watch for so many cinephiles, Austen fans and casual moviegoers alike.

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (DreamWorks Animation) “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014) There are not many animated sequels that you could reasonably argue are better than their parent films, but 2014’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2” is one of the few. Director Dean DeBlois’ follow-up to his and Chris Sanders’ 2010 animated fantasy adventure picks up several years after the events of its predecessor. It finds young, idealistic dragon-rider Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) struggling to reconcile his growing responsibilities to his village and his own thirst for adventure. He is ultimately forced to confront this internal conflict when he reencounters his estranged, long-missing mother (Cate Blanchett) and finds himself facing a madman (Djimon Hounsou) hellbent on conquering the world. The resulting story offers deeper, darker and more visually and emotionally striking thrills than the first “How to Train Your Dragon.” The sequel stands as one of the rare, exceptional examples of a beloved franchise growing up and maturing with its characters.

“King of New York” (New Line Cinema) “King of New York” (1990) Director Abel Ferrara’s 1990 classic “King of New York” is a riveting, shockingly violent neo-noir crime thriller. Anchored by a commanding lead performance from Christopher Walken, the film follows a New York City drug kingpin who sets out to rebuild his criminal empire after being released from prison. He meets resistance from a number of trigger-happy police officers who are not afraid to break the law whenever they see fit. Directed with real flash and unrestrained intensity by Ferrara, “King of New York” is a searing exploration of crime, justice and integrity that is punctuated across its 103 minutes by moments of explosive brutality and death. It makes a lasting impression, to say the least.

“Die Hard” (20th Century Fox) “Die Hard” (1988) Speaking of films that prove hard to forget, 1988’s “Die Hard” is one of the most iconic action movies ever made. Director John McTiernan’s adaptation of Roderick Thorp’s 1979 novel “Nothing Lasts Forever” follows an everyday New York City cop (Bruce Willis) whose trip to reconcile with his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) at her office Christmas party in Los Angeles is hijacked by a crew of greedy terrorists. Elevated by McTiernan’s unrivaled eye for large-scale action and star Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman’s breakout, diametrically opposed performances as the film’s hero and villain, “Die Hard” crackles with an kind of inimitable magic. Every time you watch it, it is easy to see why the film has become such a pop cultural touchstone over the years (regardless of whether or not you believe it is actually a Christmas movie).

Sissy Spacek in “Carrie.”(Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) “Carrie” (1976) 1976’s “Carrie” is not only one of two horror films on this list, but it is also one of the best horror movies of its decade. Director Brian De Palma’s stylish adaptation of Stephen King’s breakthrough 1974 novel follows its eponymous heroine (Sissy Spacek), a sheltered and relentlessly bullied teenage girl, as she struggles to control her burgeoning telekinetic powers in the face of abuse from both her classmates and her strict mother (Piper Laurie). Directed with precise control by De Palma and brimming with unnerving surreality, “Carrie” is a film that disorients you and gets under your skin. Additionally, it is especially worth seeking out now, ahead of “Doctor Sleep” filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s eight-episode limited series “Carrie” adaptation, which is expected to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video sometime in 2026.

“Scream 4” (Dimension Films) “Scream 4” (2011) “Scream” has become one of Hollywood’s most successful horror franchises partly because, speaking as frankly as possible, all of its installments are either pretty good or outright great. Case in point: 2011’s “Scream 4,” a sequel that has no business being as good as it is. Horror master Wes Craven’s final feature film was released 11 years after 2000’s “Scream 3.” Despite that gap, “Scream 4” proves in its metatextual opening moments to be just as gleefully mean, violent and clever as fans had come to expect from the franchise up to that point. A cutting blend of hyper-violent horror filmmaking and tongue-in-cheek black comedy, “Scream 4” is an extraordinarily entertaining slasher thriller that is not afraid to take some big swings… which it very much does in its twisty third act.