The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

Amazon Prime Video continues to roll out a mix of movies for its ongoing summer slate. In the peak month of the season, viewers will be able to access some major recent releases like Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” starring the Haim sisters as well as “The Lost City,” which is loaded with stars like Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

Those looking for older classic films won’t be disappointed either as Meryl Streep-studded “The Devil Wears Prada,” and “Mamma Mia! ”will also head to the streamer (with the musical gracing Freevee’s catalog). Nicholas Cage’s “Face/Off” and the late James Caan’s “Thief” arrive August 1 along with “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” which stars the late Paul Sorvino’s daughter Mira. Don’t count out “Grey’s Anatomy” alums Sandra Oh and Kate Walsh in “Under the Tuscan Sun” either.

For those who like true story films, Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” — arriving August 5 — recounts the events that led to a Thai soccer team and their coach getting trapped in a cave and the miraculous rescue that ensued.

Here are the 7 best new movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in August:

“Thirteen Lives” (2022)

Prime Video

Based on the true story, “Thirteen Lives” will further spotlight how twelve Thai boys and their coach got stuck in the Tham Luang cave when a rainstorm floods the tunnel system and traps them inside a mountain. Directed by Academy-Award winner Ron Howard, the film promises suspense as a team of skilled divers find the boys alive behind the maze of waterlogged tunnels, only to realize that getting them out of there will be even more difficult. Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton star as the team of divers — John Volanthen, Rick Stanto and Harry Harris — who plan the navigation of the complicated caves to find all thirteen bodies alive.

“Thirteen Lives” is also playing in select theaters.

“Before Midnight” (2013)

Sony Pictures

The final chapter in Richard Linklater’s intensely beloved “Before” trilogy unfolds 20 years after the fateful train ride that brought Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) together. “Before Midnight” finds the couple summering in Greece, their twin daughters in tow. On the last night of their vacation, they take stock of their relationship now that the sheen of its honeymoon years has worn off. Luckily, the same cannot be said of the film itself. Hawke, Delpy, and Linklater’s Oscar-nominated screenplay matches the formers’ electric-as-ever chemistry with the profound dialogue that made the first two films instant classics. Like its predecessors, “Before Midnight” takes place over the course of a single day. As the sun rises and falls, the Peloponnesian coast offers the perfect backdrop for two lovers gazing upon their twilight years.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

Warner Bros.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) will never go out of style, especially since it stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Andy Sachs (Hathaway) lands the job of a lifetime with Miranda Priestly (Streep), the intimidating and highly demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Andy, who dreams of becoming a journalist, is hired as Miranda’s second assistant. Emily (Blunt) advises Andy as Miranda’s first assistant. Stanley Tucci plays Nigel, who comforts Andy and helps her improve her wardrobe for her high-stakes environment. The moral of the story involves Andy choosing between her career ambition and the life she has built before changing herself at Miranda’s bidding, much to the disappointment of her boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) and friends and family.

“Thief” (1981)

MGM

While our dearly departed James Caan’s most well-known role was undoubtedly “The Godfather,” his best performance was unquestionably in Michael Mann’s “Thief.” In “Thief” Caan plays Frank, a career criminal whose new relationship (with Tuesday Weld) makes him reconsider his life of crime. (The movie is based in part on a memoir called “The Home Invaders: Confessions of a Cat Burglar” by Frank Hohimer, released six years earlier.) Surrounded by wonderful tough guy character actors like Dennis Farina, James Belushi and Robert Prosky (plus a wonderful supporting turn by Willie Nelson), Caan fully inhabits the role; the way he walks and carries himself even suggests his chosen profession, the danger he purposefully puts himself in and the anxiety that starts to creep in on his life as he tries desperately to escape. With gorgeous cinematography by Donald Thorin and a dreamy synth score from German electronic band Tangerine Dream, it was seen initially as something of a disappointment (at least financially) but has blossomed into a true cult favorite. It also established Mann as the premiere chronicler of the American criminal underbelly (“Thief” was his first film!), something that he would reiterate thanks to later masterpieces like “Heat” and “Collateral.”

“Licorice Pizza” (2021)

“Licorice Pizza” / MGM

With its sun-drenched SoCal setting and episodic feel, “Licorice Pizza” was practically made to watch on a summer night. Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature takes place in an early-1970s San Fernando Valley and revolves around enterprising teenager Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and his twenty-something crush, Alana (Alana Haim). Their on-again, off-again friendship collides with characters played by Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie and more. Not to mention Haim’s actual family, including sister-bandmates Este and Danielle. Buoyed by Alana and Gary’s high-spirited shenanigans, “Licorice Pizza” meanders as much as it zips along. Haim and Hoffman both shine bright, and they’re never better than when they share the screen. Nostalgists will appreciate set designer Florencia Martin’s recreations of real locations, and there’s plenty of Valley trivia embedded throughout the film. Best of all, the production spared no expense on its soundtrack, which features the likes of Paul McCartney and Wings, David Bowie, Sonny & Cher and The Doors.

“The Lost City” (2022)

Paramount

Loretta (Sandra Bullock), a very successful romance action novelist, is set to promote her latest book, when she realizes she feels like she has plateaued in life. Enter Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who kidnaps her to use her novel to actually find The Lost City, where he is convinced there is treasure hiding. Loretta’s book cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who poses for her character Dash, takes her words that he is just a model seriously and sets out to rescue her to prove that he actually embodies traits of the fictional man he represents. Dash’s abilities to save Loretta prove questionable at best, but not to worry because actual action hero Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt) arrives to save the day. Other cast members include Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Beth Hatten, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar, Patti Harrison as Allison and Bowen Yang as Ray the Moderator.

“The Lost City” arrives August 10 on Prime Video.

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

Universal Pictures

Streep strikes again, along with “The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried. This classic musical journey follows Sophie (Seyfried) as she delves into her mother Donna’s (Streep) journal to try and discover who her father is. Donna and Sophie live in Greece, and Sophie’s motivation to find her real father is partly due to her impending wedding day. According to Donna’s journal (where an ellipses means she sleeps with someone), three men could potentially have sired Sophie — Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), or Harry (Colin Firth). The best part is the ABBA soundtrack.

“Mamma Mia!” will be available on Freevee starting August 1.