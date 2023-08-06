The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023

August is here, and before you start preparing to go back to school, kick back with these fine new movies to stream. We’ve rounded up a curated selection of the best new movies streaming on Prime Video this month, from bona fide new releases like the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue” to Prime Video streaming debuts of relatively new films like “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (it’s great, trust us!).

Check out our picks for the best new movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023 below.

“Galaxy Quest”

DreamWorks Pictures

One of the best sci-fi movies and comedies ever made, “Galaxy Quest” is also lowkey one of the best “Star Trek” movies ever made even though it’s not technically in that franchise. The 1999 film follows the aging stars of a beloved 1980s sci-fi TV series who now spend their days appearing at conventions to make ends meet, despite the fact that they all hate each other. But when a group of aliens who mistook their TV show for “historical documents” seeks their help, they’re transported to outer space to bring their expertise to a brewing war. Tim Allen fills the William Shatner role, while Alan Rickman, Sigourney Weaver and Sam Rockwell round out an incredible ensemble. The film is inventive and packed with laughs, and while it pokes fun at the fandoms surrounding such franchises, it always does so with love. – Adam Chitwood

“Traffic”

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh had such a great 2000 that he was nominated for the Best Director Oscar twice, competing against himself for “Traffic” and “Erin Brockovich” – and he won for “Traffic,” flying in the face of speculation that he would split the votes. It was well-earned, too, as “Traffic” is an engrossing crime drama that chronicles the drug trade from various angles. The sprawling ensemble follows Mexican police officers fighting corruption south of the border, a conservative judge (played by Michael Douglas) struggling with his daughter’s drug addiction as he’s appointed “drug czar,” and an undercover DEA investigation in San Diego. The various threads interweave in curious ways, and Soderbergh brings a distinct aesthetic to each. – Adam Chitwood

“When Harry Met Sally”

Columbia Pictures

One of the greatest rom-coms ever made, “When Harry Met Sally” stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as two acquaintances who ride together from Chicago to New York City, where both are moving. They flirt and argue during the drive, agreeing never to see each other again once it’s over. But over the years they keep bumping into one another, each at different stages in their own romantic relationships, and they eventually strike up a close kinship – but could love be bubbling just under the surface? The 1989 release was written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, and the push-and-pull of Ephron’s romantically optimistic script and Reiner’s pessimistic outlook on love make this an all-time classic. – Adam Chitwood

“Bones and All”

MGM

Streaming on August 8 is “Bones and All,” the 2022 horror drama from “Call Me by Your Name” and “Suspiria” director Luca Guadagnino. Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell play two young cannibals living in 1980s America, struggling to contain their impulses as they strike up a tenuous relationship. Based on the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, it’s a chilling, moving and sometimes sweet film that will rattle you to your bones with a stirring performance by Mark Rylance. – Adam Chitwood

“Red, White & Royal Blue”

“Red, White, & Royal Blue” (Prime Video)

Streaming on Aug. 11 is the romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Based on the best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, the quintessentially queer love story stars Taylor Zakhar Perez (“The Kissing Booth,” “Minx”) as Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the first woman president (Uma Thurman) of the United States, and Nicholas Galitzine (“Purple Hearts,” “Bottoms”) as Prince Henry, the spare to the throne of England (his brother Philip is the true heir). Alex, who wears his heart on his sleeve, finds himself falling for Prince Henry after years of nemesis-like behavior between the two of them, but his feelings for the prince put his mother’s second term as president at stake on multiple levels — including foreign relations and the identity of her son who has spent a lot of time in the spotlight. Directed by Tony-winning playwright Matthew López and produced by Greg Berlanti, “the most expensive piece of fan fiction” has come to live for the screen, with a great ensemble cast of Rachel Hilson (“Love, Victor”), Ellie Bamber (“Nocturnal Animals”), Sarah Shahi (“Black Adam”) and more. Get ready for a feel-good, history-making film adaptation! – Dessi Gomez

“Cocaine Bear”

Universal Pictures

Aug. 15 is your chance to stream “Cocaine Bear” on Prime Video after the Elizabeth Banks-directed comedy opened in theaters back in February. Based on a true story, the film chronicles what happens when a drug-smuggling plane drops a ton of cocaine in a forest where a bear inhales all of it. An R-rated rampage ensues with an ensemble cast that includes Kerri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich and Ray Liotta. – Adam Chitwood

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Paramount Pictures

This “Dungeons and Dragons” movie rules, and it’s streaming on Prime Video starting on Aug. 25. From the filmmakers behind “Game Night” comes a fantasy film that is adventurous, hilarious and even a little bit sweet, with Chris Pine leading the charge as a bard who puts together a team to rescue his daughter. “Honor Among Thieves” is smart and surprising, with plenty of great gags, but it also never forgets to be entertaining on a base level. The ensemble, which includes Michelle Rodrigues, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, works tremendously well together. Here’s hoping the film picks up enough fans on streaming to warrant a sequel. – Adam Chitwood