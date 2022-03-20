The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022 below.

Prometheus

20th Century Fox

If you’re in the mood for a sci-fi thriller with some whopping twists and turns, check out Ridley Scott’s 2012 “Alien” prequel “Prometheus.” The film was received with a somewhat mixed response, but in hindsight it’s a bold left-turn for the franchise. The film takes place long before the events of the other “Alien” films as it chronicles the misadventures of a crew following a star map that was discovered on Earth. The map takes them to a seemingly deserted planet where they encounter a massive, abandoned spaceship and learn the truth about humanity’s origins. Co-written by “Lost” alum Damon Lindelof, the film tackles themes of mortality and hubris and boasts a terrific ensemble that includes Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba and Noomi Rapace.

Dead Poets Society

Disney

One of the most inspiring films ever made, director Peter Weir’s 1989 drama “Dead Poets Society” still holds up tremendously well. The film stars Robin Williams as an English teacher at an elite, conservative boarding school who inspires his students through poetry in the face of resistance from the school’s administrators. Set in 1959, the story goes to some dark places, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The young ensemble cast includes Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles

Prince Avalanche

Magnolia Pictures

Odds are you probably haven’t seen this indie film starring Paul Rudd, but you should. The 2013 comedy stars Rudd and Emile Hirsch as two men who spend a summer in solitude repainting traffic lines. Along the way, they talk about their own lives and aspirations. It’s an incredibly small-scale indie, but is the kind of talky dramedy that hits the sweet spot for many. And it’s cleverly written and directed by versatile filmmaker David Gordon Green, whose credits range from “Pineapple Express” to the new “Halloween” movies.

Liar, Liar

Universal Pictures

A comedy classic for a particular generation, 1997’s “Liar, Liar” finds Jim Carrey playing a somewhat despicable lawyer and divorced father who is suddenly unable to lie (thanks to a birthday wish by his son Max). As a high-profile court case lingers, he tries to find workarounds to his newfound candor. Carrey is a rubbery delight in a performance that shows the actor in top form both in terms of physical and verbal comedy.

Lucy and Desi

Amazon Studios

If you’ve already seen Aaron Sorkin’s fictional account of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” check out the Amy Poehler-directed documentary “Lucy and Desi.” The film explores the partnership between the “I Love Lucy” stars, offering an insightful and candid look at the relationship between the two buoyed by interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr, Carol Burnett and Bette Midler.

The Proposal

Disney

Before Ryan Reynolds was Deadpool, he was a reliably solid romantic-comedy leading man. That’s certainly the case with “The Proposal,” a 2009 comedy starring Sandra Bullock as a powerful Canadian executive who is faced with losing her job when the threat of deportation looms. As a stop-gap, she convinces her assistant (played by Reynolds) to pose as her fiancé. And wouldn’t you know it? As these two fly up to Canada to celebrate their fake engagement with her family, they start to actually fall in love.

Flightplan

Disney

If it’s a twisty thriller you’re in the mood for, the 2005 film “Flightplan” will do the trick. The film stars Jodie Foster as a recently-widowed aircraft engineer flying from Berlin to the U.S. on a flight with her daughter and dead husband stowed below. But when her daughter goes missing, she struggles to prove she even had a daughter in the first place. Is she crazy or is she being hoodwinked? That’s the mystery at the center of this film, which features an ensemble cast that includes Peter Skarsgaard, Erika Christiansen and Sean Bean.