The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

Trying to find a new movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Something you haven’t seen before, or maybe a film you haven’t seen in a long time? We’ve got you covered with our curated list of some of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in November, including two bona fide new releases streaming exclusively on Prime Video, a far superior director’s cut of a historical epic, and two excellent Christmas movies just in time for the holiday season.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022.

My Policeman

Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon

One of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest new releases this month is the Bethan Roberts adaptation “My Policeman,” which finds Harry Styles playing a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) while also being in a relationship with a male museum curator (David Dawson). The film was released in theaters in October before making its Prime Video streaming debut this month, and is a solid pick if you’re in the mood for a heavy drama.

The People We Hate at the Wedding

Amazon Studios

The other major new Prime Video release this month is a romantic comedy with an all-star cast. “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is based on the Grant Ginder novel of the same name and stars Kristen Bell and Ben Platt as siblings who reluctantly agree to attend their estranged half-sister’s wedding (played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson) alongside their mother (played by Allison Janney). Claire Scanlon (“The Good Place”) directs from a screenplay by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux (“Bob’s Burgers”).

Arthur Christmas

Sony Pictures

Christmas movie watching time is officially here, and “Arthur Christmas” is one holiday film that should be in your yearly rotation. The 2011 animated feature hails from Aardman, the studio behind the “Wallace and Gromit” films, and follows the clumsy but well-meaning son of Santa Claus named Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy). On Christmas Eve, Arthur sets out with a ragtag team (including his grandfather, voiced by Bill Nighy) to deliver one last present that was left behind. The film offers a unique spin on the Santa Claus legend, portraying it as more of a family business with Arthur as the family outcast.

The Cabin in the Woods

Lionsgate

Still one of the best horror movies of the 21st century, “The Cabin in the Woods” is a refreshingly exciting and unique entry into the genre that served as something of a dare for other horror filmmakers to shake their reliance on old tropes and try something new. The 2011 film follows group of young people (including a pre-Thor Chris Hemsworth and Jesse Williams) who go to a remote cabin in the woods. All is not what it appears to be, however, as they’re hounded by haunted delights that seem like tropes straight out of a bad horror movie. That’s the point of this meta story, which takes a number of twists and turns before arriving at its bold, unforgettable ending. Drew Goddard directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joss Whedon.

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)

20th Century Fox

If you’ve never seen the director’s cut of Ridley Scott’s 2005 historical epic “Kingdom of Heaven,” make this one a priority. The film is Scott’s chronicle of the Crusades through the eyes of a French blacksmith played by Orlando Bloom, but the director’s cut of the film – which is nearly an hour longer – paints a more complete picture of the conflict and the characters involved, particularly Edward Norton’s masked King Baldwin. This is one of Scott’s best films, hands down.

Road to Perdition

DreamWorks Pictures

After winning the Oscar for Best Picture with “American Beauty,” filmmaker Sam Mendes tackled a film of a very different sort: the neo-noir crime thriller “Road to Perdition.” Set in 1931, the film stars Tom Hanks as a mob enforcer who is forced to go on the run with his son, seeking vengeance against the mobster who murdered the rest of their family. Paul Newman plays the mobster in question, while Jude Law plays a hired hitman hot on their trail. It’s a gorgeously crafted crime drama, featuring Oscar-winning cinematography from Conrad L. Hall.

Scrooged

Paramount Pictures

There are innumerable takes on “A Christmas Carol” around, but 1988’s “Scrooged” remains a favorite for many for good reason. Bill Murray takes on the Scrooge role here as a cynical TV executive who is planning a gaudy, “hip” adaptation of the Charles Dickens story to air live on Christmas on his network. As happens, he’s visited by three ghosts who force him to take a cold, hard look at his cold, hard life, and Murray toes the line between comedy and drama in the vein of his performance in “Groundhog Day.” This one’s not only delightfully meta, but feels massive in scope thanks to having “Superman” and “The Goonies” director Richard Donner in the director’s chair.