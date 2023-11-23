The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023

The holidays are the perfect time to gather around and watch a movie together with friends, family or your favorite pet. But what to watch? There’s a mountain of movies to choose from on the various streaming services, which is why we’ve put together a curated list specifically for those trying to find something to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Below we’ve assembled a list of some of the very best movies newly streaming on Amazon this month, including rom-coms, superhero sequels, animated adventures and even a couple of Christmas movies.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023 below.

All the President’s Men

Warner Bros.

One of the best films ever made, “All the President’s Men” is a tense and thrilling procedural that recounts how two journalists brought down president Richard Nixon. Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star as Woodward and Bernstein, two journalists at the Washington Posts who begin investigating the Watergate scandal, only to uncover a deep conspiracy that goes to the top of the White House. Released in 1976, just a few years after the actual Watergate scandal, it remains an essential piece of storytelling and filmmaking from screenwriter William Goldman and director Alan J. Pakula.

Batman Returns

Warner Bros.

Lowkey one of the best “Batman” movies ever made, Tim Burton’s 1991 sequel “Batman Returns” is what we call “The Full Tim Burton.” Dark, moody, hilarious and a little gross, the sequel finds Michael Keaton’s Batman squaring off against three villains: Danny DeVito’s Penguin is bent on city-wide domination; Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman only wants revenge; and Christopher Walken’s businessman Max Schreck may be the worst of them all. This is Pfeiffer’s movie from top to bottom as she delivers a performance for the ages, but Burton delights in the film’s Christmastime aesthetic in his overly Gothic Gotham City.

Chicago

Miramax

If you’re in the mood for a musical, “Chicago” is one of the best around. The 2002 Oscar winner for Best Picture is an adaptation of the Broadway hit, but with a twist. Director Rob Marshall frames every musical number as if it’s happening inside Roxie Hart’s (Renee Zellweger) head. The story takes place in 1924 and follows Roxie as she stands trial for murdering her lover and befriends (slash be-enemies) Velma, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Catchy tunes, insane dance numbers and a whole lotta pizazz ensues.

How to Train Your Dragon

DreamWorks Animation

One of the most compassionate animated movies in recent memory, 2010’s “How to Train Your Dragon” is a sweet delight. Set in a Viking village, the film follows a boy named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), the son of the gruff village chieftain (voiced by Gerard Butler), who befriends an injured dragon against everyone’s wishes. In this world, dragons are seen as the enemy, but Hiccup’s relationship with his new pal – who he names Toothless – provides a path to greater empathy.

Miracle on 34th Street

Edmund Gwenn in “Miracle on 34th Street” (20th Century Studios)

If it’s a Christmas movie you’re in the mood for, you can’t go wrong with 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street.” The story follows a real-life Santa Claus who finds himself hired as the Macy’s store Santa, bumping up against adults who dare say he’s out of his mind. The case literally goes to trial, but fret not – this one has a happy ending.

Notting Hill

Universal Pictures

Nothing spells holidays like a classic rom-com, and that certainly describes “Notting Hill.” The 1999 film stars Julia Roberts as a famous American actress filming a movie in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, who falls in love with the owner of a small bookstore (played by Hugh Grant). The chemistry between Roberts and Grant is lovely, and the script by Richard Curtis (also of “Love Actually” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” fame) is open-hearted and sweet.

Scrooged

Scrooged (Paramount)

Here’s a bit of a harder-edged pick for a Christmas movie watch. Director Richard Donner’s 1988 film “Scrooged” is a new spin on the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” with Bill Murray in the lead role as it pits Ebeneezer Scrooge as a TV executive. It’s darkly funny as it brings the story into the modern era (er, modern for the late 1980s) and boasts a swell ensemble that includes Karen Allen, Carol Kane and Bobcat Goldthwait.