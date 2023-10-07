The Best New Movies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Released in September 2023

20th Century/Criterion

“The Princess Bride” 4K (out now)

Few ‘80s movies are as beloved as “The Princess Bride.” And now you have yet another reason to own it on home video – Criterion’s already spectacular release has been upgrade to 4K finery. Everything from the original release (which combined vintage special features from earlier releases and newly produced supplements) has been ported over to this edition (if you’re looking for them, they’re on the Blu-ray disc). But the major draw of this edition is, obviously, the improved picture quality and sound, sourced from a 4K scan of the original Criterion laserdisc (which is pretty fun). It’s unclear when – if ever – the movie has looked this good. Even if you’re a diehard “Princess Bride” fanatic and have watched it countless times, it’ll be like seeing (and hearing) the movie for the first time.

Sony

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (out now)

One of the most visually ravishing movies released in 2023 is also, unsurprisingly, one of the best looking and sounding discs of the year (especially if you opt for the 4K version). “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is, of course, a continuation of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” but is even more emotionally resonant and visually appealing. The best way to get those visuals are with the 4K, which also includes a Dolby Atmos mix loud enough to make your downstairs neighbors complain. And there are a host of special features that dig into the mythology of the world and the Easter eggs only visible to eagle eyed repeat viewers. Perhaps the crown jewel of the special features, though, is a commentary track featuring directors Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers and co- writers/producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Usually this many people on a commentary track is a recipe for disaster but they are informative and funny, taking you deeper into the Spider-Verse than you could possibly imagine.

Warner Bros.

“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” 4K (out now)

This is huge. “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” is one of the very best and most underappreciated Batman movies ever. The fact that it is getting a proper 4K release – and that release is so good – means the world. Just going to quote from the official statement about this new edition’s presentation – it was “was sourced from the 1993 original cut camera negative and was scanned at 4K resolution. Digital restoration was applied to the 4K scans to remove dirt, scratches and additional anomalies, but special care was given to not touch the film grain or the animation cel dirt that was part of the original artwork. This is the first time since its theatrical release that it is presented in its 1.85 aspect ratio.” How cool is that? The disc also offers a new 5.1 channel sound mix and a brand new special feature devoted to Kevin Conroy, the voice actor behind Bruce Wayne/Batman, who recently passed away. (While the original press release cited that “Epilogue,” a “Justice League Unlimited” episode that included the Phantasm, would make this release, it is nowhere to be found. You can watch it on Max.) For Batman fans, for animation fans, for fans of underrated gems and movies that deserve more attention, this release is a triumph.

Warner Bros.

“The Exorcist” 4K (out now)

Now is the perfect time for “The Exorcist” to make its 4K debut – not only is it the 50th anniversary of the original film, but there’s a brand new movie (“The Exorcist: Believer”) in theaters right now. Also the film’s director, William Friedkin, recently passed away, making this an excellent tribute to his work and legacy. The disc looks and sounds great – each subliminal demon face and loud sound effect have never been experienced more fully. And both cuts of the movie get their own 4K representation – the theatrical and director’s cut are both accounted for. And while there isn’t much in the way of extras, save for some old commentary tracks and an old introduction by Friedkin, there is so much to love on a technical level about the movie’s presentation, that it’s hard to kvetch too much about the lack of a new documentary (or whatever). The power of Christ compels you to pick up this disc.

Astor Pictures/Criterion

“The Trial” 4K (out now)

Are you ready to face “The Trial?” Not only is this movie, an adaptation of Franz Kafka novel, evidence that Orson Welles had a strong creative vision long after “Citizen Kane,” but also that Anthony Perkins was one of the more underrated performers of his generation (and this movie was released just two years after “Psycho”). But as fascinating and nightmarish as the movie is, and as dazzling as the 4K picture and remastered mono sound are, the big draw here are the special features. The 4K disc has a newly recorded commentary by Joseph McBride, who wrote “What Ever Happened to Orson Welles? A Portrait of an Independent Career” (and who appeared on the Criterion disc for Welles’ “Chimes at Midnight”), along with an 85-minute Q&A with Welles from 1981, an archival episode of a French TV series featuring “The Trial” co-star Jeanne Moreau, an archival interview with the film’s cinematographer and an essay in the booklet by Jonathan Lethem. Seriously – an embarrassment of riches and a must-own for pretty much everyone.

Lionsgate

“Fall” 4K (out now)

“Fall,” about two young adventurers who get trapped on a disused radio tower, was a surprise hit when it was released into theaters and became a sensation when it hit streaming. This, however, is its 4K debut (a Best Buy exclusive) and it looks and sounds phenomenal. Also of note: it’s the first time the movie has been released uncut. You might remember that there some minor controversy about the use of AI to turn all the F-bombs into less-scandalous words. (Lionsgate wanted a more all-ages version of the movie but couldn’t afford to re-shoot anything, so the digital manipulation was the way to go.) Well, the F-bombs are back, baby! And there is a solid group of special features, including a mini doc that traces the film’s unlikely success and a commentary track with co-writer/director Scott Mann and producer James Harris. Hang on!

Disney+

“Loki” Season One 4K (out now)

Didn’t think this would happen but here we are – “Loki,” the flagship Marvel Studios show on Disney+, is getting a physical release on Blu-ray and 4K. And that is worth picking up the first season of the Tom Hiddleston time-hopping, multiverse-spanning adventure in and of itself. But the first season is handsomely presented – with immaculate video and sound – and a small bundle of interesting special features, including a mini-doc about designing the TVA and a collection of deleted scenes. At the very least it’ll be enough to get you hyped about Season 2 of the series, which just premiered on Disney+. Let’s pray we’ll get a physical version of this season too.

Warner Bros.

“Natural Born Killers” 4K (out now)

One of the greatest – and most controversial – films of the 1990’s lands on 4K for the first time. Now, a caveat about Oliver Stone’s blood-soaked satire – only the “director’s cut” of the film actually gets the 4K treatment. Discs two and three of this set are the theatrical cut and the director’s cut on Blu-ray, both featuring a new transfer approved by Stone himself. But, again, if you want to watch it in the most dazzling way possible, you’re going to have to go director’s cut. It’s honestly a better version of the movie, which doesn’t feel as hemmed in by the demands of ratings board. (It’s also worth noting, as Shout Studios did, that these versions include Nine Inch Nails’ “Burn,” which is missing from some home video releases.) There’s also a ton of new special features, including interviews with editor Hank Corwin, producer Clayton Townsend (who is one of the main characters in the juicy tell all book “Killer Instinct” that producer Jane Hamsher wrote after the fact), special effects make-up guy Gordon J. Smith, and cinematographer Robert Richardson. Plus a bunch of archival features like the Stone commentary track, documentaries and deleted scenes. Truly, an embarrassment of riches!

NEON

“Moonage Daydream” 4K (out now)

If you were looking for some illuminating portrait of David Bowie from this Brett Morgen documentary, you should probably look elsewhere. Instead, Morgen has crafted a psychedelic experience that blends archival sound bites with footage of Bowie performing or answering questions, wrapped up in some cosmic interludes and the kind of spacey imagery Bowie himself would have undoubtedly adored. (There was a reason this movie was big in IMAX. Especially after some, um, refreshments were consumed.) And this Criterion disc is actually the best of both worlds – you get to see the film in crystal clear 4K with a ribcage-rattling Dolby Atmos mix – but you also get some lovely supplements that give his life more context and texture, including a commentary by Morgen; a Q&A from an IMAX screening that includes Morgen, director Mark Romanek, Bowie pianist Mike Garson; plus a half-hour documentary about how the movie’s soundscapes were put together; and a live Bowie performance. Put this on and be transported.

Columbia Pictures

“La Bamba” (out now)

If you only had enough dough for one release, make it “La Bamba.” Not only is the movie an absolute joy, anchored by powerhouse performances from Lou Diamond Phillips (in his first role!) and Esai Morales (recently seen in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”) and lovingly told by Luis Valdez. But the movie (which charts the short, eventful life of singer Ritchie Valens) has never looked or sounded better, truly, and the special features are so fabulous. Not only does it port over special features from earlier releases (like a pair of commentaries and a chat between Valdez and director Robert Rodriguez), but there’s a new, half-hour-long interview with Valdez where he’s looking back on the film, that is nearly as riveting as the film. Plus an archival doc featuring cast and crew about Valens (produced in 1987), audition tapes and marketing materials. A monumental release for an unforgettable film.