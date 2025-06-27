The end of June is almost near, but the films just keep on coming. And that’s why we’re back with another list of the best movies Netflix has to offer.

With just a few days left in the month, we still have several more in store on the mega streamer, including movies Netflix just dropped less than 30 days ago that have already created an online buzz, like Tyler Perry’s “Straw” starring Taraji P. Henson. Additionally, iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock’s legacy lives on with “The Birds,” which Netflix also has as one of its selections.

Between some family-oriented movies to some creepy Jordan Peele delights, we’re laying it all out for your viewing pleasure. Here are the best new movies streaming on Netflix right now.

“Straw” (2025)

Taraji P. Henson in “Straw” (Netflix)

Tyler Perry has done it once again with his hit Netflix film “Straw,” which stars Taraji P. Henson. As the title suggests, Henson plays Janiyah Wiltkinson, a single mother who’s down to her last straw after enduring a series of unfortunate events in one day. As she reaches her breaking point, she finds herself in a place she never thought she’d be, mentally or physically.

“The Birds” (1963)

Alfred J. Hitchcock Productions

One of Alfred Hitchcock’s most notable films has hit Netflix, so of course we had to mention it as a must-watch on our “Best New” list. In this iconic horror flick, Tippi Hendren plays Melani Daniels, a woman who comes across man named Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) while visiting a pet shop in San Francisco. She ends up following him home with two love birds in tote and they quickly find a spark between them. However, when the birds start attacking children at a kids’ birthday and eventually strike down on the entire town, Melanie and Mitch must find a way to save everyone and track down the root of the assault.

“The Theory of Everything” (2014)

Focus Features

“The Theory of Everything” is based on the true story of the legendary English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking. With a the film’s story by Hawking’s first wife Jane Hawking, which primarily pulls from Jane’s memoir “Traveling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen,” the film tells the happenings of the couple’s love story and Hawking’s rise to success from his early beginnings as a physicist student at Cambridge University and his journey through his motor neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“The Great Outdoors” (1988)

“The Great Outdoors” (Universal Pictures)

We’re always in the mood for one of John Hughes’ goodies, and this one is a family fun flick and a pivot away from his high school teen films. Just when Chet Ripley (John Candy) was able to tuck his family away into a nice outdoorsy weekend stay at a Wisconsin cabin by the lakeside, here comes his obnoxious brother-in-law Roman Craig (Dan Aykroyd) and his wife Kate (Annette Bening). Now it’s a matter of how long the Ripleys will be able to able to enjoy their vacation while handling their family drama.

“Us” (2019)

Lupita Nyong’o in “Us” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o always puts on a grand show as an actress, but when it comes to Jordan Peele’s “Us,” the star blew audiences away with another stellar performance, carrying the weight of two roles in one film. The psychological horror, which follows the story Adelaide Wilson (Nyong’o) and her family as they revisit her childhood home. There, she is forced to confront past traumas … as well as a group of murderous, red suit-wearing individuals who look exactly like them. Shocked and horrified, the family is now on the run from themselves, but there’s hope that they’ll find out the origin of their creepy doppelgängers.

“Boys on the Side”

“Boys on the Side” (Warner Bros.)

Who doesn’t love a good road trip film that gives you all the feels of friendship and adventure? In Herbert Ross’ “Boys on the Side,” Whoopi Goldberg plays a newly-single nightclub singer named Jane who takes up the offer to become the travel partner of a real estate agent (Mary-Louise Parker), who is suffering from AIDS. Along their cross-country journey from New York to Los Angeles, they pick up Robin’s friend Holly (Drew Barrymore), who is on the run from her abusive relationship. Together, as the women work through their own issues, they learn that their differences ultimately show their similarities.

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor” (Universal Pictures)

Next up is a film that will provide you with some comedic relief and also send you off with a heartwarming message about loving yourself just as you are. In Tom Shadyac’s “The Nutty Professor,” Eddie Murphy threw his twist on Jerry Lewis’ adaptation of “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” Murphy stars as the brilliant but insecure Professor Sherman Klump. In an effort to lose weight and win over the heart of chemistry student Carla Purty (Jada Pinkett Smith), Sherman drinks an instant weight-loss potion he created in his lab. However, the potion comes with some side effects: a second personality named Buddy Love, who is a obnoxious, womanizing egoist.

“The Devil’s Own”

“The Devil’s Own” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Between intergenerational icons Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, what more could you ask for? “The Devil’s Own” is an action-packed thriller is about what can sometimes go wrong when you trust people to easily. As a favor to a friend, cop Tom O’Meara offers up his home to Irishman Rory Devaney, but after a few days with Rory as a guest, they quickly learn he’s not at all who he said he is. Tom and his family discover he’s a member of the Irish Republican Army who’s on a mission to transport illegal guns to Dublin.