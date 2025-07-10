The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

The biggest new title of the week is undoubtedly James Gunn’s “Superman,” which hits theaters nationwide Friday. That does not mean, though, that there aren’t some exciting and noteworthy streaming movies and TV series premiering this week. On the contrary, multiple major, promising shows are coming to Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

With that in mind, here are the eight best new movies and shows that you can stream this week.

Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton in The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

“The Phoenician Scheme” (2025)

“The Phoenician Scheme” is another playful, exuberantly made ensemble comedy from writer-director Wes Anderson. The “Asteroid City” filmmaker’s latest effort follows a wealthy businessman (a perfectly cast Benicio Del Toro) whose decision to appoint his estranged daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton), as the sole heir to his estate ends up sending them on a life-and-death journey.

In the weeks since it hit theaters, “The Phoenician Scheme” has flown surprisingly under the radar, likely because it was labeled by many as one of Anderson’s minor efforts. But even Anderson’s less extraordinary works are still better than most other movies you will see in theaters or on streaming these days, and that is certainly the case with “The Phoenician Scheme,” which is now available to buy and rent on demand.

“The Shrouds” (Credit: Janus/Sideshow)

“The Shrouds” (2025)

Like Wes Anderson, David Cronenberg‘s esteemed reputation has adversely impacted some of his more recent films. Case in point: “The Shrouds,” which was released in limited theaters in late April and is now available to rent, buy on demand and stream on the Criterion Channel this week. The body horror drama follows a businessman (Vincent Cassel) whose grief over the loss of his wife is complicated by his professional relationship with her identical twin sister (Diane Kruger) and an unexpected attack on his innovative tech company.

As has always been the case with Cronenberg’s work, “The Shrouds” is not for everyone — and especially not the faint of heart. But those who do check it out will find themselves likely enthralled by its imaginative, transgressive drama and its complex ideas about the importance and power of physical connection and the messy ways we often try to cope with the loss of it.

Maggie Q in “Ballard.” (Greg Gayne/Prime Video)

“Ballard” Season 1 (Prime Video)

“Bosch: Legacy” may have come to an end this year, but Prime Video is not giving up on the “Bosch” franchise. On the contrary, the entire first season of “Ballard,” a spin-off set in the “Bosch” universe, premiered on the streaming service this week. Set once again in Los Angeles, the series follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as she is assigned to lead a newly formed Cold Case Division for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Facing funding and staffing issues, Ballard nonetheless begins reopening investigations into some decades-old crimes, only to find herself caught up in a web of corruption. As its premise suggests, “Ballard” promises to give viewers many of the same genre pleasures that “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy” did, not to mention Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch, who is back in the new series.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 (FXX)

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 (Hulu)

TV’s most reliable long-running comedy is back this week. The first two episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17, including the second half of the FXX series’ crossover with “Abbott Elementary,” are streaming now on Hulu, and the rest are set to come on a weekly basis moving forward. At a time when it feels like most new comedies and TV shows struggle to get to three seasons, let alone 17, the longevity of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is impressive on its own.

More than anything, the show’s enduring popularity is a testament to the consistency of its comedy and cast. Fortunately, its latest season — with its “Golden Bachelor” parody crossover — does not seem primed to ding the series’ sterling reputation, either.

“Too Much” (Netflix)

“Too Much” Season 1 (Netflix)

Eight years after “Girls” ended, creator Lena Dunham is back this week with her first original TV series since HBO’s short-lived “Camping,” which aired its first and only season one year after “Girls” finished its six-season run. Dunham’s latest, “Too Much,” is another deeply personal dramedy. Inspired by some of Dunham’s own experiences, the Netflix series follows a heartbroken New Yorker (Megan Stalter) who decides in the wake of a disastrous breakup to move to London to start a new life.

Once there, she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), who opens her up to the possibility of finding love again. The series’ entire first season premiered today on Netflix, which makes “Too Much” a perfect weekend watch for any “Girls” fans out there who are excited to see Dunham return to some of the same thorny, messy themes that show explored.

Michael C. Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.” (Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with Showtime)

“Dexter: Resurrection” Season 1 (Paramount+)

Sometimes, you just can’t keep a determined serial killer down, as “Dexter: Resurrection” proves. The sequel series to “Dexter” and 2021’s “Dexter: New Blood” is set to make its long-awaited premiere this week. Its first two episodes will debut Friday on Paramount+, while those same episodes will air on cable for the first time Sunday on Showtime.

Set a few weeks after “New Blood,” the series follows Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan as he chases his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) to New York City, only for Captain Angel Batista (David Zayas) to remain hot on his trail. “New Blood” garnered mostly positive reviews from critics when it aired. It remains to be seen whether “Dexter: Resurrection” will be able to outdo it, but with new stars Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and Krysten Ritter all onboard this time, it has a good shot at doing just that.

“Foundation” Season 3 (Apple TV+)

“Foundation” Season 3 (Apple TV+)

“Foundation” returns from a two-year break this week. The first episode of its third season premieres Friday on Apple TV+, while the season’s remaining nine installments will be rolled out one-by-one every week moving forward. Viewers will not, in other words, need to dedicate too much time to “Foundation” this weekend if they want to stay caught up with the series.

That makes it an appealing streaming choice over the coming days, as does the series’ promise to continue delivering impressive sci-fi imagery and feudal, galaxy-spanning drama. David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic novels has remained one of the biggest and most ambitious sci-fi shows on a streaming service that is overflowing with them, and the series’ third season does not seem likely to break that trend.

“The Institute” (MGM+)

“The Institute” Season 1 (MGM+)

One of several Stephen King adaptations coming out this year, “The Institute” makes its debut Sunday on MGM+. Adapted by Benjamin Cavell and directed by “Lost” and “Game of Thrones” veteran Jack Bender, the series follows a group of teenagers with special abilities who find themselves abducted and imprisoned in a facility where they are continually tortured, tested and gaslit.

Starring an against-type Mary-Louise Parker as the warden of its young protagonists’ strange prison, “The Institute” has not received the same level of promotion as some of this year’s other Stephen King adaptations, but do not let that dissuade you from checking it out. Like its source material, “The Institute” promises to tell an engaging, dark story, and the MGM+ series has the chance to both expand its ruthless world and fix some of the flaws of its parent text along the way. The series is, in other words, worth giving a shot, regardless of whether you are a die-hard King fan or not.